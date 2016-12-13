Air Seoul Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Sabre

Air Seoul, Korea’s newest low-cost carrier under the Kumho Asiana Group, has signed a multi-year global distribution agreement with Sabre.

Air Seoul launched earlier this year with domestic flights between Gimpo and Jeju in July. Last month it began international operations, adding routes to Japan and Cambodia.

“Gaining access to Sabre’s extensive network of travel buyers is a key component in our growth strategy and particularly important as we expand our operations internationally,” said Ryu Gwang-hee, president of Air Seoul. “Sabre has a vast global network of agencies using its travel marketplace which it pairs with a unique and very local approach to doing business with airlines in Asia Pacific – meaning we get the tailored support we need to market and sell our services effectively as we expand our network.”

The deal gives 425,000 Sabre-connected travel agents access to even more low-cost flights and fares in the Sabre Travel Marketplace, which now includes content from over 100 LCCs globally.

Roshan Mendis, senior vice president of Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, said, “It’s no secret that LCCs are an important catalyst for the rise in propensity to travel amongst Asia Pacific’s expanding middle class population. But we’re also seeing more corporates turning towards the buoyant LCC sector as a way to keep travel costs down. At the same time these airlines are evolving their operating models. We’re seeing them become more international, moving beyond their home markets, while the formation of new interlining agreements and joint ventures is helping fuel further growth.”

