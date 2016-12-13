Air Seoul Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Sabre

|
Air Seoul, Korea’s newest low-cost carrier under
the Kumho Asiana Group, has signed a multi-year global
distribution agreement with Sabre.
Air Seoul launched earlier this year with
domestic flights between Gimpo and Jeju in July. Last month it
began international operations, adding routes to Japan and
Cambodia.
“Gaining access to Sabre’s extensive network of
travel buyers is a key component in our growth strategy and
particularly important as we expand our operations
internationally,” said Ryu Gwang-hee, president of Air Seoul.
“Sabre has a vast global network of agencies using its travel
marketplace which it pairs with a unique and very local approach
to doing business with airlines in Asia Pacific – meaning we get
the tailored support we need to market and sell our services
effectively as we expand our network.”
The deal gives 425,000 Sabre-connected
travel agents access to even more low-cost flights and fares in
the Sabre Travel Marketplace, which now includes content from over
100 LCCs globally.
Roshan Mendis, senior vice president of Sabre Travel
Network Asia Pacific, said, “It’s no secret that LCCs are an important
catalyst for the rise in propensity to travel amongst Asia
Pacific’s expanding middle class population. But we’re also seeing
more corporates turning towards the buoyant LCC sector as a way to
keep travel costs down. At the same time these airlines are
evolving their operating models. We’re seeing them become more
international, moving beyond their home markets, while the
formation of new interlining agreements and joint ventures is
helping fuel further growth.”
Videos from/about Sabre include:
Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video
Interview with Dasha Kuksenko,
Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's
Travel Technology
Exchange (TTX)
APAC 2016 including
interviews with:
Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at
Sabre Travel Network,
Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific,
Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre
Travel Network Asia Pacific,
John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre,
Alex
Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and
MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing
as well as
Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX)
2016 in Beijing and
Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist.
Plus we have many more:
HD Videos.
See other recent
news regarding:
Air Seoul,
Seoul,
Korea,
Sabre.