Wed, 9 Aug 2017
Air France Becomes Official Airline of Toronto International Film Festival

Air France has become the Official Airline of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

 It is the first time that Air France has sponsored the event, whose 42nd edition runs from 7 to 17 September.

Air France will be the Presenting Sponsor of the Platform programme, which embodies the next generation of masters of cinema, and award the winner with the Toronto Platform Prize.

 In 2016 the line-up of the Platform programme included Jackie and 2017's Oscar-winner for Best Picture, Moonlight.

Air France Airbus A380

During the Festival, Air France will welcome Festival-goers at the Air Bistro Paris on Festival Street, a pedestrian promenade featuring free film, music, interactive activations, and extended restaurant patios, from 7-10 September. The Paris bistro–type experience will include macarons and (non-alcoholic) bubbly.

Passers-by will be able to try their chance at winning two very special experiences.

 The first prize includes two Business-class tickets from Toronto to Nice on Air France, one night at Cannes' five-star Carleton hotel; and a four-night stay at Club Med's Opio Resort in Provence. This prize also features the famous walk up the red-carpet stairs at the French Festival, which will take place in May 2018.

 The second prize will take the winners to Paris on board Air France in Business class for a five-night stay at a five-star hotel, and includes a spa treatment, dinner for two and a visit to the famous Harcourt Studios.

"Air France has always been extensively involved in the arts and culture," said Jean-Noel Rault, Vice-President and General Manager of Air France-KLM Canada. "As the official Airline of TIFF, we are happy to open opportunities for worldwide talents, directors and film industry representatives to meet in Toronto. We are proud to support TIFF and its Platform programme and delighted to provide movie fans and visitors alike with the opportunity to win a unique Cannes or Paris experience." 

