Air France Becomes Official Airline of Toronto International Film Festival

Air France has become the Official Airline of
the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
It is the
first time that Air France has sponsored the event, whose 42nd
edition runs from 7 to 17 September.
Air France will be the Presenting Sponsor of the
Platform programme, which embodies the next generation of masters
of cinema, and award the winner with the Toronto Platform Prize.
In 2016 the line-up of the Platform programme included Jackie and
2017's Oscar-winner for Best Picture, Moonlight.
During the Festival, Air France will welcome
Festival-goers at the Air Bistro Paris on Festival Street, a
pedestrian promenade featuring free film, music, interactive
activations, and extended restaurant patios, from 7-10 September. The Paris bistro–type experience will include macarons and
(non-alcoholic) bubbly.
Passers-by will be able to try their chance at
winning two very special experiences.
The first prize
includes two Business-class tickets from Toronto to Nice on Air
France, one night at Cannes' five-star Carleton hotel; and a
four-night stay at Club Med's Opio Resort in Provence. This prize
also features the famous walk up the red-carpet stairs at the
French Festival, which will take place in May 2018.
The second
prize will take the winners to Paris on board Air France in
Business class for a five-night stay at a five-star hotel, and
includes a spa treatment, dinner for two and a visit to the famous
Harcourt Studios.
"Air France has always been extensively involved
in the arts and culture," said Jean-Noel Rault, Vice-President
and General Manager of Air France-KLM Canada. "As the official
Airline of TIFF, we are happy to open opportunities for worldwide
talents, directors and film industry representatives to meet in
Toronto. We are proud to support TIFF and its Platform programme
and delighted to provide movie fans and visitors alike with the
opportunity to win a unique Cannes or Paris experience."
