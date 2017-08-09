Qatar Airways to Launch Sarajevo Flights in October

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to launch flights to the historic city of Sarajevo in October.

The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is fast becoming a must-see destination for leisure travellers, combining its rich history with a modern atmosphere to offer a unique cultural mix.

Visitors can experience stunning views of the city and surrounding mountains from one of Sarajevo’s many viewing platforms, and visit Baščaršija, an Ottoman bazaar in the heart of the city boasting many remarkable historical and cultural sights.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Launching flights to Sarajevo is a significant step toward increasing our presence in Eastern Europe, and will provide our passengers with a new and exciting route to and from this remarkable city. It is also tangible proof of our ongoing commitment to expand our global network. Adding Sarajevo to our global network will allow passengers in Bosnia-Herzegovina to connect to more than 150 destinations worldwide through our five-star hub, Hamad International Airport.”

The service between Doha and Sarajevo will be operated four times per week from 31 October 2017 by an Airbus A320, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

Flight QR293 will depart Doha (DOH) at 06:40 to arrive in Sarajevo (SJJ) at 10:40. The return leg, QR924, will depart Sarajevo at 11:40 to land back in Doha at 18:55.



