Qatar Airways to Launch Sarajevo Flights in October

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to launch
flights to the historic city of Sarajevo in October.
The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is fast
becoming a must-see destination for leisure travellers, combining
its rich history with a modern atmosphere to offer a unique
cultural mix.
Visitors can experience stunning views of
the city and surrounding mountains from one of Sarajevo’s many
viewing platforms, and visit Baščaršija, an Ottoman bazaar in the
heart of the city boasting many remarkable historical and cultural
sights.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive,
Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “Launching flights to Sarajevo is a
significant step toward increasing our presence in Eastern Europe,
and will provide our passengers with a new and exciting route to
and from this remarkable city. It is also tangible proof of our
ongoing commitment to expand our global network. Adding Sarajevo
to our global network will allow passengers in Bosnia-Herzegovina
to connect to more than 150 destinations worldwide through our
five-star hub, Hamad International Airport.”
The service
between Doha and Sarajevo will be operated four times per week
from 31 October 2017 by an
Airbus A320, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in
Economy Class.
Flight QR293 will depart Doha (DOH) at 06:40 to
arrive in Sarajevo
(SJJ) at 10:40. The return leg, QR924, will depart Sarajevo at 11:40
to land back in Doha at 18:55.
