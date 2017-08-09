Qatar Airways Launches Direct Flights to Sohar, Oman

|
Qatar Airways has launched non-stop flights
between Doha and Sohar, the airline’s third destination in the
Sultanate of Oman.
The airline will operate thrice weekly flights between Doha and Sohar, bringing
Qatar Airway’s total capacity across Oman to 59 weekly
flights.
The
new route to Sohar will be served by Airbus A320 aircraft,
featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy
Class.
Qatar Airways will operate the Sohar route on Tuesdays, Thursdays
and Saturdays. Flight QR 1132 from Doha (DOH) to Sohar (OHS) will
depart at 13:35 to arrive at 16:10. The return flight, QR 1133, is
scheduled to depart Sohar at 17:10 to arrive back in Doha at 18:00.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are delighted to add Sohar
to our global route network. We launched services to the Sultanate
of Oman nearly 17 years ago, and ever since, we have added
additional frequencies on a yearly basis to accommodate demand for
increased capacity to this charming country, known for its
traditional culture and the warmth of the Omani people. Now
passengers from Sohar will have the opportunity to experience our
award-winning service, connecting them to a wide variety of
popular summer holiday destinations.”
Qatar Airways first began service to the Sultanate of
Oman by launching flights to the capital, Muscat in 2000. In 2013,
Salalah was added to the airline’s growing network as the second
destination in the Sultanate of Oman. The airline
currently operates five daily flights between Doha and Muscat, and
three daily return flights on the Doha-Salalah route.
Oman Airports
Management Company, Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Aiman bin
Ahmed Al-Hosni said, “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways as
a new strategic partner in Sohar, which plays a significant role
in the Sultanate of Oman's business model, and is home to many
successful projects implemented by the Omani Government.”
Sohar is a city known
both for its traditional Omani culture and beautiful beaches. As
the Sultanate of Oman’s largest city in the governorate of
Northern Al Batinah and the country’s main shipping hub, this
vibrant coastal city offers a range of tourist attractions and
activities, in particular water sports such as diving, snorkelling
and kite boarding.
