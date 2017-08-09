TravelNewsAsia.com
Qatar Airways Launches Direct Flights to Sohar, Oman

Qatar Airways has launched non-stop flights between Doha and Sohar, the airline’s third destination in the Sultanate of Oman.

 The airline will operate thrice weekly flights between Doha and Sohar, bringing Qatar Airway’s total capacity across Oman to 59 weekly flights.

The new route to Sohar will be served by Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways will operate the Sohar route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight QR 1132 from Doha (DOH) to Sohar (OHS) will depart at 13:35 to arrive at 16:10. The return flight, QR 1133, is scheduled to depart Sohar at 17:10 to arrive back in Doha at 18:00.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ehab Amin, who travelled on board the inaugural flight, was greeted by His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Fahd Al Hajri, Ambassador of Qatar in Oman, and officials from Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC), including Chief Operations Officer, Mr. David Wilson; General Manager Commercial Operations, Sheikh Samer Ahmed Al Nabhani; General Manager Operations, Mr. Ali Zaid Al Balushi; General Manager Information and Communication Technology, Dr. Moaman Mohammed Al Busaidi and government officials of Al Batinah Governorate.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are delighted to add Sohar to our global route network. We launched services to the Sultanate of Oman nearly 17 years ago, and ever since, we have added additional frequencies on a yearly basis to accommodate demand for increased capacity to this charming country, known for its traditional culture and the warmth of the Omani people. Now passengers from Sohar will have the opportunity to experience our award-winning service, connecting them to a wide variety of popular summer holiday destinations.”

Qatar Airways first began service to the Sultanate of Oman by launching flights to the capital, Muscat in 2000. In 2013, Salalah was added to the airline’s growing network as the second destination in the Sultanate of Oman. The airline currently operates five daily flights between Doha and Muscat, and three daily return flights on the Doha-Salalah route.

Oman Airports Management Company, Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Aiman bin Ahmed Al-Hosni said, “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways as a new strategic partner in Sohar, which plays a significant role in the Sultanate of Oman's business model, and is home to many successful projects implemented by the Omani Government.”

Sohar is a city known both for its traditional Omani culture and beautiful beaches. As the Sultanate of Oman’s largest city in the governorate of Northern Al Batinah and the country’s main shipping hub, this vibrant coastal city offers a range of tourist attractions and activities, in particular water sports such as diving, snorkelling and kite boarding.

