Outrigger Appoints Andrew Gee as Vice President of Sales and Marketing - Asia Pacific

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts has appointed Mr. Andrew Gee as Vice President of Sales and Marketing - Asia Pacific.

Since 2014, Gee has been regional director of sales and marketing, Australia and New Zealand based in the Sydney sales office. Prior to that he was director of sales and marketing, Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, a position he held for more than 13 years.

Before joining Outrigger, he was director of sales – inbound (international) for Intercontinental Hotels Group.

Gee began his hospitality industry career as a travel consultant with Thomas Cook Travel in Sydney followed by seven years as the marketing manager at Taronga Park Zoo, Sydney, where he went on to win the New South Wales Young Achiever in Tourism Award. This resulted in a scholarship to the University of Hawai‘i where he earned an executive diploma in tourism.

Gee was responsible for establishing the Australian regional sales and marketing office for Outrigger Resorts in Sydney, with the key responsibility to drive Australian and New Zealand business and marketing activities for all outbound Outrigger properties.

Gee has built a highly motivated sales and administration team and in 2015, managed the company’s first-ever Outrigger Global Showcase trade event throughout Australia and New Zealand with a second showcase staged in March 2017.

“The efforts of Andrew and his team led Outrigger Resorts to win the ‘Best Hotel/Resort Chain’ title at the prestigious National Tourism Industry Association (NTIA) Australian Federation of Travel Agents (AFTA) Awards in 2016 and we’re confident that his skill set will translate seamlessly to his expanded role in the Asia Pacific and Indian Ocean regions,” said Sean Dee, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Outrigger Enterprises Group.



