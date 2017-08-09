Outrigger Appoints Andrew Gee as Vice President of Sales and Marketing - Asia Pacific

|
Outrigger Hotels and Resorts
has appointed Mr. Andrew Gee as Vice President of Sales and
Marketing - Asia Pacific.
Since 2014, Gee has been regional
director of sales and marketing, Australia and New Zealand based
in the Sydney sales office. Prior to that he was director of sales
and marketing, Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, a position he held for
more than 13 years.
Before joining Outrigger, he was
director of sales – inbound (international) for
Intercontinental Hotels Group.
Gee began his hospitality
industry career as a travel consultant with Thomas Cook Travel in
Sydney followed by seven years as the marketing manager at Taronga
Park Zoo, Sydney, where he went on to win the New South Wales
Young Achiever in Tourism Award. This resulted in a scholarship to
the University of Hawai‘i where he earned an executive diploma in
tourism.
Gee was responsible for establishing the
Australian regional sales and marketing office for Outrigger
Resorts in Sydney, with the key responsibility to drive Australian
and New Zealand business and marketing activities for all outbound
Outrigger properties.
Gee has built a highly motivated
sales and administration team and in 2015, managed the company’s
first-ever Outrigger Global Showcase trade event throughout
Australia and New Zealand with a second showcase staged in March
2017.
“The efforts of Andrew and his team led
Outrigger Resorts to win the ‘Best Hotel/Resort Chain’ title at
the prestigious National Tourism Industry Association (NTIA)
Australian Federation of Travel Agents (AFTA) Awards in 2016 and
we’re confident that his skill set will translate seamlessly to
his expanded role in the Asia Pacific and Indian Ocean regions,”
said Sean Dee, executive vice president and chief marketing
officer at Outrigger Enterprises Group.
