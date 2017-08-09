Swiss-Belhotel Opens Second Hotel in Aqaba, Jordan

Swiss-Belhotel has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Aqaba, Jordan with the opening of Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel, its second property in the city. The hotel is located along the coast of Tala Bay just two minutes’ walk from the private beach stretching along Aqaba Gulf. Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “Tala Bay is a unique leisure hub and is quickly emerging as a sought-after destination. With the opening of this second property we are excited to expand our footprint here, especially at a time when the area is experiencing continued growth in demand from both regional and international travelers.” Each of the 260 rooms at Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel boasts a private balcony with views of the swimming pool, mountains or the marina. Facilities include an international all-day-dining restaurant, a pool bar, an outdoor swimming pool, a separate kids’ pool and a full-service spa offering an array of health and beauty treatments. Guests can also enjoy daily recreation activities such as aqua aerobics and yoga or take advantage of a free shuttle service to the centre of Aqaba. The ancient city of Petra is accessible by a day trip while Wadi Rum is only one hour away. Mr. Ziad Abu Jaber, Chairman of Jordan Projects for Tourism Development (JPTD), said, “JPTD is a publicly listed company that owns, develops and operates the entire Red Sea destination of Tala Bay Aqaba. As part of an exclusive agreement signed recently with Swiss-Belhotel International, we had appointed Swiss-Belhotel International to co-manage JPTD’s existing three hotels in Aqaba as well as our future portfolio of properties. Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel enjoys a prime location in Tala Bay and has been developed to serve the growing need for quality hotels.” Swiss-Belhotel International currently has more than 3500 rooms under development in key destinations across the Middle East. Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “We are committed to growing our presence in the Middle East, a strategic growth market for us where we have a robust development pipeline corresponding to 17% of our global portfolio. We are eager to expand in the region in the right locations with the right partners such as Jordan Projects for Tourism Development and are pleased to flag Marina Plaza Hotel by Swiss-Belhotel as our latest property.” See other recent news regarding: Swiss-Belhotel, Aqaba, Jordan.