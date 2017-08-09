Aeromexico and El Al to Codeshare

Aeromexico has signed a codeshare agreement with El Al Israel Airlines.

The codeshare will provide customers with new route options and enhanced flight connectivity through the airports served by both carriers, including Toronto, Canada and Amsterdam, London, Madrid, and Paris in Europe.

The codeshare flights are now available for sale for travel from 14 August 2017.

“The increasing business and tourism ties between Israel and Mexico makes it a natural for both El Al and Aeromexico to move forward to launch this code share agreement. We are confident that this agreement will be a success and be the best option for our mutual passengers,” said David Maimon, President & CEO of El Al Israel Airlines.

