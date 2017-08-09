Executive Appointments at Destination Asia

Destination Asia has appointed Katie Buxton as Global Director of Sales for Destination Asia Group and appointed Sarah Noonan as General Manager of its Hong Kong office.

Katie Buxton, an Australian national, has worked with Destination Asia Group for more than seven years in the position of General Manager for Hong Kong and has a profound understanding and experience in all segments of business the company handles.

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Catering and Hotel Management, Katie’s professional experience includes working as an account director for a corporate incentive and conference organization before taking up her role with Destination Asia in Hong Kong.

Leading the team as General Manager in Hong Kong is Sarah Noonan whom has consistently delivered exceptional results in previous roles, from managing client accounts for a sports tours and events company to event operations for large scale overseas events.

An UK national, Sarah moved to Hong Kong in 2012 and independently set up a regional sales office for a leading UK expedition company.

"These new appointments strengthen the company’s dynamic management team. Katie is uniquely qualified to lead our worldwide sales team and is well acquainted and known within the international markets while Sarah has proven experience with highly regarded travel companies," said Nicholas Mulley, Chief Operations Officer for Destination Asia Group.

See other recent news regarding: Destination Asia, Hong Kong.