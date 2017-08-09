Interpol and Palo Alto to Strengthen Efforts in Combating Cybercrime

|
Interpol and Palo Alto Networks have signed an
agreement which will see increased cooperation between the two
organizations in combating cybercrime.
The accord, signed at the
Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) in Singapore,
provides a framework for threat information exchange focusing on
data related to criminal trends in cyberspace, cyberthreats and
cybercrime.
In April this year, Palo Alto Networks was one
of seven private sector companies which provided support to an
Interpol-led operation targeting cybercrime across the ASEAN
region, resulting in the identification of nearly 9,000
command-and-control servers and hundreds of compromised websites,
including government portals.
Information provided by the private sector
combined with cyber issues flagged by the participating countries
enabled specialists from Interpol’s Cyber Fusion Centre to produce
23 Cyber Activity Reports.
“Tackling cybercrime is not something which law
enforcement can do in isolation. Cooperation with the private
sector is essential if we are to effectively combat this global
phenomenon,” said Noboru Nakatani, Executive Director of the IGCI. “Interpol’s agreement with Palo Alto Networks is
an important step in our ongoing efforts to ensure law enforcement
worldwide has access to the information they need to combat
cyberthreats which are a significant issue for both the public and
private sectors.”
An expert from Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42, its
threat intelligence team, will be assigned to collaborate with the
IGCI, helping provide a clearer understanding of the current
landscape, which can equip law enforcement officers with
information needed to prevent cyberattacks.
Sean Duca, vice president and regional chief security officer
for Asia-Pacific, Palo Alto Networks, said, “Cybercrime represents a significant amount of
risk for businesses and organisations today. This collaboration
marks a mutual commitment to information sharing, which is
necessary in preventing successful cyberattacks. Together with
Interpol, we can continue to raise awareness and educate business
leaders and reduce the collective cybersecurity risk over time.”
