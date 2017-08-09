Carpe Diem Maldives Invites Divers to Help “Rescue a Reef”

|
Carpe Diem Maldives and Coral Reef CPR
have launched a CSR programme designed to help protect and restore the
health of coral reefs and marine life in Maldives.
The “Rescue a
Reef” project invites guests to join marine expeditions on Carpe Diem’s liveaboard adventure cruises and
encourages guest donations to support Coral Reef CPR’s work.
Carpe Diem Maldives’
support for Coral Reef CPR’s work first began with research
assistance in 2016.
Managing Director for Carpe Diem Maldives,
Amir Mansoor, said, “In our collaboration over the last 18 months,
I’ve experienced first-hand how the marine biologists from Coral
Reef CPR identify early on when nature is out of balance,
investigate to find out the cause using their expertise and
laboratory tests, and then implement scientific methods to help
restore that balance, making it more robust for future events.
Their methodology and scientific knowledge are among several reasons why Carpe Diem Maldives enjoys a productive collaboration
with Coral Reef CPR, and we whole-heartedly support their HARP
programme – Holistic Approach To Reef Protection.”
To
officially launch the Rescue a Reef initiative, Carpe Diem
Maldives Pvt Ltd. will host its third marine expedition with Coral
Reef CPR’s returning marine biologists Dr Andrew Bruckner and
Georgia Coward in October 2017.
The week-long expedition will
target the house reef and surrounding areas of the company’s
current resort development in Raa Atoll.
“During our surveys of Raa and Baa Atoll we've seen an abnormally high number of cushion
starfish. This is a concern, because these animals target juvenile
cauliflower (Pocillopora) and staghorn (Acropora) corals, and
these are the corals that are critical for a speedy recovery from
last years bleaching event,” said Dr Andrew Bruckner, Chief
Scientist from Coral Reef CPR.
From 22-29 October 2017 up
to 20 recreational divers can join Chief Scientist Dr Andrew
Bruckner and his team of researchers as hey conduct a Cushion
Starfish removal from reefs in Raa Atoll, carry out quantitative
reef surveys, and data analysis while enjoying Carpe Diem’s
hospitality on board Carpe Vita liveaboard cruise.
Speaking
on the expanding partnership, Dr Bruckner said, “We’re thrilled at
this long term commitment from Carpe Diem Maldives. It is always
wonderful when a company responsibly embraces a pro-active
approach to environmental protection and conservation. Engaging
with their guest divers over the last year is inspiring for us as
we believe that education is at the forefront of successful coral
reef conservation. Raising awareness on the critical importance of
reefs and tangible actions that can be taken to ensure that these
ecosystems continue to support the abundance of marine life and
provide benefits to humans, is key to the future of the Maldives.”
The first dedicated crown of thorns starfish removal in
May 2017 involved seventeen recreational divers from nine
countries. The divers worked with Carpe Diem and Coral Reef CPR to
collect a total of 900 COTS from 15 reefs on North Malé and South
Malé Atolls over a one-week period. A second expedition is already
planned and fully booked for September 2017. With an increasing
number of enquiries for alternative dates, the demand for such
marine expeditions is showing encouraging signs.
To join the October marine expedition and launch
of Carpe Diem Maldives “Rescue a Reef” CSR programme, divers must
have an Advanced PADI qualification, excellent buoyancy control
and ideally a minimum of 70 dives. Priced from US$ 700 per person for the week, the
trip from 22-29 October includes:
• 7 nights aboard Carpe
Vita vessel (pictured above);
• 3 meals daily, plus between-dive snacks;
• Up
to 4 dives daily (except for on day of arrival and day before
departure) including one or two night dives;
• Use of tanks,
weights and belts;
• Complimentary coffee, tea and drinking
water;
• Airport transfers on the days of
embarkation/disembarkation;
• Evening workshops on marine
ecology, coral reef importance, marine life and more;
• On-board
marine biologists; and
• GST 12%
To support
the work of Coral Reef CPR, an additional contribution of USD 150
p/p will be added to the final bill, payable before or at the end
of the trip.
