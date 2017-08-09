TravelNewsAsia.com
Swiss Launches Bombardier CS100 Flights to London City Airport

Bombardier has celebrated another important milestone for the C Series aircraft program, with the first revenue flight into London City Airport, a Swiss International Airlines CS100 jetliner from Zurich.

Peter Koch, C Series Fleet Chief, Swiss, said, “As part of our fleet modernization plan, we are gradually replacing the Avro aircraft with the C Series and today, we start with our CS100 flight operations from Zurich to London City as the world’s first airline. We are excited to offer our guests the benefits of the C Series such as more comfort on this important route,” said .

Swiss will now operate regularly to London City Airport from its main hub in Zurich with a CS100 and from Geneva as of summer 2018.

SWISS Bombardier CS100 at London City Airport

The C Series is now the largest passenger aircraft certified to operate from the London City Airport with the longest range.

 A single-class CS100 aircraft can fly 2,200 nm (4,074 km) from London City, making it the only commercial aircraft that can fly London City-New York non-stop, in an all-business class configuration.

 “We are proud to see the C Series aircraft in Swiss livery landing at London City Airport for the first time. This new milestone continues the momentum propelling the C Series aircraft program,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The CS100 aircraft has the perfect combination of steep approach and short field capability as well as longer range. These attributes provide airlines with the opportunity to reach new markets from London City Airport and other challenging airports around the globe, generating an increased level of interest in the C Series program.”

Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer at London City Airport, said, “The introduction of the C Series is an important part of London City’s growth plans and a boon for the UK aviation industry, with its wings manufactured at Bombardier’s Belfast factory. As one of the quietest and most fuel efficient commercial jets in its class, and thanks to its longer range, we can also unlock opportunities for new routes, including the possibility of non-stop services to the east coast of USA, Russia, the Gulf and Middle East.” 

