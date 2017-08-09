Swiss Launches Bombardier CS100 Flights to London City Airport

|
Bombardier has celebrated another important
milestone for the C Series aircraft program, with the first
revenue flight into London City Airport, a Swiss International
Airlines CS100 jetliner from Zurich.
Peter Koch, C Series Fleet Chief, Swiss, said,
“As part of our fleet modernization plan, we are gradually
replacing the Avro aircraft with the C Series and today, we start
with our CS100 flight operations from Zurich to London City as the
world’s first airline. We are excited to offer our guests the
benefits of the C Series such as more comfort on this important
route,” said .
Swiss will now operate regularly to London City
Airport from its main hub in Zurich with a CS100 and from Geneva
as of summer 2018.
The C Series is now the largest passenger
aircraft certified to operate from the London City Airport with
the longest range.
A single-class CS100 aircraft can fly
2,200 nm (4,074 km) from London City, making it the only
commercial aircraft that can fly London City-New York non-stop, in
an all-business class configuration.
“We are proud to see the C Series aircraft
in Swiss livery landing at London City Airport for the first time.
This new milestone continues the momentum propelling the C Series
aircraft program,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft. “The CS100 aircraft has the perfect
combination of steep approach and short field capability as well
as longer range. These attributes provide airlines with the
opportunity to reach new markets from London City Airport and
other challenging airports around the globe, generating an
increased level of interest in the C Series program.”
Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer at London
City Airport, said, “The introduction of the C Series is an
important part of London City’s growth plans and a boon for the UK
aviation industry, with its wings manufactured at Bombardier’s
Belfast factory. As one of the quietest and most fuel efficient
commercial jets in its class, and thanks to its longer range, we
can also unlock opportunities for new routes, including the
possibility of non-stop services to the east coast of USA, Russia,
the Gulf and Middle East.”
