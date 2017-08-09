ALC Finalises Order for 12 Boeing 737 MAX
Aircraft
Air Lease Corporation has finalised an order
with Boeing for 12 737 MAXs, first announced at the 2017 Paris Air
Show.
The agreement also includes two new orders for
the B787-9 Dreamliner.
"These additional orders reflect ALC's highly
successful placements to date of our MAX and 787 order book and
the need to fulfill the incremental demand we are experiencing for
these aircraft across both existing and new customers for ALC,"
said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air
Lease Corporation.
The deal includes five B737 MAX 7s and
seven B737 MAX 8s, bringing ALC's total MAX orders to 130. The
leasing company has also now ordered a total of 49 Dreamliners.
The 737 MAX is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.