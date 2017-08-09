ALC Finalises Order for 12 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

Air Lease Corporation has finalised an order with Boeing for 12 737 MAXs, first announced at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

The agreement also includes two new orders for the B787-9 Dreamliner.

"These additional orders reflect ALC's highly successful placements to date of our MAX and 787 order book and the need to fulfill the incremental demand we are experiencing for these aircraft across both existing and new customers for ALC," said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation.

The deal includes five B737 MAX 7s and seven B737 MAX 8s, bringing ALC's total MAX orders to 130. The leasing company has also now ordered a total of 49 Dreamliners.

The 737 MAX is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.



