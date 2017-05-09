Tokyo Creates New Logo to Promote City Overseas

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has created a
new logo and slogan.
The new "Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New" logo
and slogan,
with the first Tokyo depicted in a brushstroke font and the second
in a Gothic block typeface, will be used in various promotional
activities abroad.
The brushstroke of Tokyo and Gothic block
typeface of Tokyo is supposed to represent the originality of the
city, where traditions dating back to the Edo period (1603-1867)
coexist alongside the cutting-edge culture of today.
The tradition is expressed in black ink, while
the new Tokyo is expressed in blue, like the sky spreading forward
to express the innovative future.
To give some playfulness, the logo also
includes a traditional stamp that shows the one of Tokyo's newest
sightseeing landmarks, the Shibuya scramble crossing.
