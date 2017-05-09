Tokyo Creates New Logo to Promote City Overseas

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has created a new logo and slogan.

The new "Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New" logo and slogan, with the first Tokyo depicted in a brushstroke font and the second in a Gothic block typeface, will be used in various promotional activities abroad.

The brushstroke of Tokyo and Gothic block typeface of Tokyo is supposed to represent the originality of the city, where traditions dating back to the Edo period (1603-1867) coexist alongside the cutting-edge culture of today.

The tradition is expressed in black ink, while the new Tokyo is expressed in blue, like the sky spreading forward to express the innovative future.

To give some playfulness, the logo also includes a traditional stamp that shows the one of Tokyo's newest sightseeing landmarks, the Shibuya scramble crossing.

Japan Tourism Update - HD Video Interview (October 2016)

Podcast (audio only)

Your browser does not support this audio element.

See other: HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Tokyo, Japan.