Thai Airways Receives New AOC and Dangerous Goods Certificate

Thai Airways has received its new Air Operator
Certificate (AOC) as well as a Dangerous Goods Certificate from the Civil
Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).
The certificates help support Thailand’s
strategy to strengthen its position as a major aviation and
logistics hub for the region.
In 2017, Thai Airways began a Safety
Beyond Compliance Program designed to elevate safety
standards - including work standards, operational manuals, and
other materials.
The company’s training programs were also
redeveloped according to international standards, in preparation
for ICAO audits.
