Thai Airways Receives New AOC and Dangerous Goods Certificate

Thai Airways has received its new Air Operator Certificate (AOC) as well as a Dangerous Goods Certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The certificates help support Thailand’s strategy to strengthen its position as a major aviation and logistics hub for the region.

In 2017, Thai Airways began a Safety Beyond Compliance Program designed to elevate safety standards - including work standards, operational manuals, and other materials.

The company’s training programs were also redeveloped according to international standards, in preparation for ICAO audits.

