U.S. Air Force Completes Developmental Flight Test of Talon HATE Airborne Networking System

The U.S. Air Force has demonstrated that multiple aircraft and ground stations can efficiently and securely communicate using the Boeing-developed Talon HATE airborne networking system.

During flight testing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Talon HATE pods on two F-15C aircraft enabled test pilots to share information through the military’s Link 16, Common Data Link and Wideband Global SATCOM satellites.

The tests also validated intra-flight datalink network capabilities used by F-22 aircraft.

Pilots using the system can transmit information quickly between the F-15C and other Air Force aircraft and weapon systems, enabling more efficient information sharing in real time.

“We’ve completed developmental flight test,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Bradley, Air Force Talon HATE manager. “We look forward to fielding this system, not only to immediately provide aircrews with actionable information faster and at a higher quality, but also to help the Air Force learn important lessons for the employment of tactical gateway systems in the future.”

Boeing will conduct additional tests later this year with advanced sensors, which will offer improved aircraft targeting capabilities.

“This aerial network is a giant leap forward in tactical fighter capability with real-time connectivity and expanded information sharing,” said Paul Geery, vice president, Phantom Works Mission Solutions and Boeing’s Talon HATE program manager. “We are now demonstrating secure datalink connections between F-15Cs and F-22s in a way that integrates information for the pilot into a common operating picture.”

