U.S. Air Force Completes Developmental Flight Test of Talon HATE Airborne Networking System

The U.S. Air Force has demonstrated that
multiple aircraft and ground stations can efficiently and securely
communicate using the Boeing-developed Talon HATE airborne
networking system.
During flight testing at Nellis Air Force Base,
Nev., Talon HATE pods on two F-15C aircraft enabled test pilots to
share information through the military’s Link 16, Common Data Link
and Wideband Global SATCOM satellites.
The tests also validated intra-flight datalink
network capabilities used by F-22 aircraft.
Pilots using
the system can transmit information quickly between the F-15C and
other Air Force aircraft and weapon systems, enabling more efficient
information sharing in real time.
“We’ve completed
developmental flight test,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Bradley, Air
Force Talon HATE manager. “We look forward to fielding this
system, not only to immediately provide aircrews with actionable
information faster and at a higher quality, but also to help the
Air Force learn important lessons for the employment of tactical
gateway systems in the future.”
Boeing will conduct additional tests later this year with
advanced sensors, which will offer improved aircraft targeting
capabilities.
“This aerial network is a
giant leap forward in tactical fighter capability with real-time
connectivity and expanded information sharing,” said Paul Geery,
vice president, Phantom Works Mission Solutions and Boeing’s Talon
HATE program manager. “We are now demonstrating secure datalink
connections between F-15Cs and F-22s in a way that integrates
information for the pilot into a common operating picture.”
