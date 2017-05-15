Somerset Ekamai Bangkok to Open 181 Units on 15 May 2017

Ascott has completed the Somerset Ekamai, its first mixed-use development in Bangkok.

Located on Ekamai road, one of Bangkok’s trendiest districts, the Somerset Ekamai is within walking distance of Ekamai BTS Sky Train Station.

The Corporate Lease and meeting facilities opened in late August 2016 and now the 130 Serviced Residences and 51 Urban Community Rooms, which will open on 15 May 2017, will add more than 180 units to Ascott’s portfolio in Thailand.

Facilities at the property include an automatic car parking tower, an outdoor swimming pool, a gymnasium, gardens, restaurants, spa, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas as well as residents’ lounge.

To celebrate the opening, Somerset Ekamai is offering special introductory rates which start from THB 1,300++ per night for Urban Community Rooms and THB 2,800++ per night for Serviced Residence units.

The special rates are for stays between 15 May and 31 October 2017. Terms and conditions apply.

