Somerset Ekamai Bangkok to Open 181 Units on
15 May 2017
Ascott has completed the Somerset Ekamai, its
first mixed-use development in Bangkok.
Located on Ekamai road, one of Bangkok’s
trendiest districts, the Somerset Ekamai is within walking
distance of Ekamai BTS Sky Train Station.
The Corporate
Lease and meeting facilities opened in late August 2016 and now
the 130 Serviced
Residences and 51 Urban Community Rooms, which will open on 15 May
2017, will add more than 180
units to Ascott’s portfolio in Thailand.
Facilities at the property include an automatic car
parking tower, an outdoor swimming pool, a gymnasium, gardens, restaurants, spa, indoor
and outdoor children’s play areas as well as
residents’ lounge.
To celebrate the opening, Somerset Ekamai is
offering special introductory rates which start from THB 1,300++ per night for
Urban Community Rooms and THB 2,800++ per night for Serviced
Residence units.
The special rates are for stays between 15 May
and 31 October 2017. Terms and conditions apply.
Ascott’s Brands and
