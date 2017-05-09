New Ticket Options for 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

|
Singapore GP, organisers of the Formula 1
Singapore Grand Prix, have expanded the ticket options for this
year's race, scheduled for 15-17 September.
This year, Single-day Zone 4 Walkabout tickets
and a brand new ticket category, the Empress Grandstand, are
available for purchase.
Situated in the heart of Singapore’s Civic
District in front of the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, the
Circuit Park’s 10th grandstand - the Empress Grandstand - offers
views of the cars slowing down between Turns 11 and 12 of the
Marina Bay Street Circuit before entering the vaulted arch of the
historical Anderson Bridge.
Empress Grandstand patrons can also explore Zone
4 of the Circuit Park, which includes key attractions, food and
beverage offerings as well as entertainment along Connaught Drive,
within Esplanade Park, on the Padang main stage as well as at the
Esplanade Theatres on the Bay.
Tickets for the Empress Grandstand start at
S$508 nett.
Single Day Zone 4
Walkabout Tickets
Fans can now also opt to purchase the single-day
Friday Zone 4 Walkabout (S$78nett), Saturday Zone 4 Walkabout
(S$168nett) and Sunday Zone 4 Walkabout (S$198nett) tickets, at a
maximum of four tickets per person.
A Zone 4 Walkabout ticket allows patrons to
catch the Formula 1 race action and two support races (Ferrari
Challenge Asia Pacific and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia) from
strategically located bleachers, as well as access the Padang
Stage concerts (Ariana Grande, Duran Duran, Lianne La Havas,
George The Poet, OneRepublic and The Chainsmokers) for the day.
The new ticket options became available for
purchase this morning.
