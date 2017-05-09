New Ticket Options for 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Singapore GP, organisers of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, have expanded the ticket options for this year's race, scheduled for 15-17 September.

This year, Single-day Zone 4 Walkabout tickets and a brand new ticket category, the Empress Grandstand, are available for purchase.

Situated in the heart of Singapore’s Civic District in front of the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, the Circuit Park’s 10th grandstand - the Empress Grandstand - offers views of the cars slowing down between Turns 11 and 12 of the Marina Bay Street Circuit before entering the vaulted arch of the historical Anderson Bridge.

Empress Grandstand patrons can also explore Zone 4 of the Circuit Park, which includes key attractions, food and beverage offerings as well as entertainment along Connaught Drive, within Esplanade Park, on the Padang main stage as well as at the Esplanade Theatres on the Bay.

Tickets for the Empress Grandstand start at S$508 nett.

Single Day Zone 4 Walkabout Tickets

Fans can now also opt to purchase the single-day Friday Zone 4 Walkabout (S$78nett), Saturday Zone 4 Walkabout (S$168nett) and Sunday Zone 4 Walkabout (S$198nett) tickets, at a maximum of four tickets per person.

A Zone 4 Walkabout ticket allows patrons to catch the Formula 1 race action and two support races (Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia) from strategically located bleachers, as well as access the Padang Stage concerts (Ariana Grande, Duran Duran, Lianne La Havas, George The Poet, OneRepublic and The Chainsmokers) for the day.

The new ticket options became available for purchase this morning.

