Northstar Acquires BHN’s Hotel Investment Event Portfolio

Northstar Travel Group has acquired the hotel
investment event portfolio of Burba Hotel Network (BHN).
BHN’s global portfolio of events
include: the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los
Angeles; ALIS Law in Los Angeles; ALIS Summer Update; Alternative
Ownership Conference Asia Pacific (AOCAP) in Singapore; Caribbean
Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in Miami; Hotel
Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP) in Hong Kong; HICAP
UPDATE in Singapore; Hotel Investment Forum India (HIFI) in
Mumbai; Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) conference in
Miami; and Hotel Investment Conference Europe (Hot.E) in London.
As part of this acquisition, Northstar and AHLA have entered into
a long-term partnership agreement to co-produce the ALIS Group of
Events in the US.
Jim Burba, founder and president,
and Bob Hayes, VP of Burba Hotel Network, and their entire team
will continue to run the BHN events working with Northstar Travel
Group.
Jim Burba said, “Finding the right
strategic and cultural partner that offered new capabilities over
a range of areas – event management, digital media and database
marketing, to name a few – was very important as we continue to
scale our business and offer greater educational and marketing
offerings to the global hotel investment community. I have known
the leadership team of Northstar for many years including Tom
Kemp, Alicia Evanko and Bob Sullivan and we are very excited to be
working with Northstar.”
Northstar, an information, event, marketing
solutions and technology provider to the global travel and
meetings industry, will be able to leverage its databases,
relationships, media properties and domain expertise to help grow
the BHN event portfolio.
“We are thrilled to add the Burba
hospitality events to our growing portfolio of global events
serving the travel and hospitality industries,” said Tom Kemp,
chairman and CEO of Northstar Travel Group. “We have known Jim
Burba and Bob Hayes for many years and we believe that the
combination of BHN and Northstar is a great strategic and cultural
fit with our company. BHN has a substantial event portfolio and
this will be the largest acquisition in Northstar’s history. With
the addition of BHN, events now become the largest segment of
Northstar’s multi-platform solutions serving the global travel
industry.”
Houlihan Lokey represented BHN and its partners
in the transaction. Paul Hastings LLP provided legal advice to
BHN, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC provided legal advice to
AHLA. Macquarie Capital provided financing for Northstar, and
Jones Day served as legal advisor to Northstar.
