Northstar Acquires BHN’s Hotel Investment Event Portfolio

Northstar Travel Group has acquired the hotel investment event portfolio of Burba Hotel Network (BHN). BHN’s global portfolio of events include: the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles; ALIS Law in Los Angeles; ALIS Summer Update; Alternative Ownership Conference Asia Pacific (AOCAP) in Singapore; Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in Miami; Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP) in Hong Kong; HICAP UPDATE in Singapore; Hotel Investment Forum India (HIFI) in Mumbai; Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) conference in Miami; and Hotel Investment Conference Europe (Hot.E) in London. As part of this acquisition, Northstar and AHLA have entered into a long-term partnership agreement to co-produce the ALIS Group of Events in the US. Jim Burba, founder and president, and Bob Hayes, VP of Burba Hotel Network, and their entire team will continue to run the BHN events working with Northstar Travel Group. Jim Burba said, “Finding the right strategic and cultural partner that offered new capabilities over a range of areas – event management, digital media and database marketing, to name a few – was very important as we continue to scale our business and offer greater educational and marketing offerings to the global hotel investment community. I have known the leadership team of Northstar for many years including Tom Kemp, Alicia Evanko and Bob Sullivan and we are very excited to be working with Northstar.” Northstar, an information, event, marketing solutions and technology provider to the global travel and meetings industry, will be able to leverage its databases, relationships, media properties and domain expertise to help grow the BHN event portfolio. “We are thrilled to add the Burba hospitality events to our growing portfolio of global events serving the travel and hospitality industries,” said Tom Kemp, chairman and CEO of Northstar Travel Group. “We have known Jim Burba and Bob Hayes for many years and we believe that the combination of BHN and Northstar is a great strategic and cultural fit with our company. BHN has a substantial event portfolio and this will be the largest acquisition in Northstar’s history. With the addition of BHN, events now become the largest segment of Northstar’s multi-platform solutions serving the global travel industry.” Houlihan Lokey represented BHN and its partners in the transaction. Paul Hastings LLP provided legal advice to BHN, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC provided legal advice to AHLA. Macquarie Capital provided financing for Northstar, and Jones Day served as legal advisor to Northstar.

