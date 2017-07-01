Etihad Aviation Appoints Ray Gammell as Interim Group CEO; Hogan to Leave 1 July 2017

|
Etihad Aviation Group has appointed Ray Gammell as interim Group CEO,
effective immediately.
James Hogan, current President and Group CEO, will leave the
company on 1 July 2017.
Gammell was Etihad Aviation
Group’s Chief People & Performance Officer and has been a
member of the Executive Leadership since joining the business in
2009, where he has led the creation of a performance culture
across the group.
A parallel handover will occur
as Ricky Thirion assumes full responsibilities of the Group CFO,
James Rigney, who will also leave the company on 1 July 2017.
Thirion joined Etihad Airways in 2007 and is the current SVP Group
Treasurer.
H.E. Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei,
Chairman of the Board of the Etihad Aviation Group, said,
“Ray and Ricky are experienced leaders and have the complete
confidence of the Board. Ray will now take full management
responsibility for the Etihad Aviation Group, ensure a coordinated
group approach, and continue to advance the strategic review that
was initiated by the Board in 2016 to reposition the business for
continued development in what we anticipate being a prolonged
period of challenges for global aviation. We have
strengthened our group leadership with recent appointments and are
now in the advanced stages of recruitment for a new Group CEO. The
Board has been very pleased with the calibre of candidates, and we
expect to make an announcement in the next few weeks.”
Ray Gammell
Ray Gammell was appointed
as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways Group
in May 2017 from his position of Group Chief People and
Performance Officer.
He joined Etihad in 2009 as a
member of the Executive Leadership Team, developing and leading
the company’s people strategy to create a performance driven
culture, enabling the growth of the business and positioning
Etihad as one of the most attractive employers globally and in
EMEA.
Ray has been responsible for driving the
award-winning Emiratisation strategy contributing to the total
Emirati workforce of over 3,000 which is the largest nationality
among the 154 nationalities at Etihad Aviation Group.
Ray has 20 plus years’ leadership experience, gained
internationally across the technology, financial and government
sectors. He has held executive positions for the Intel Corporation
in the US and Ireland, Royal Bank of Scotland, and was an officer
in the Irish Armed Forces. He has been a Chief Officer at Etihad
Airways for over 8 years.
Ray is a chartered fellow
at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development and holds a
Masters Degree from University College Dublin.
Ricky Thirion
Ricky Thirion has overseen
the Group Treasury of Etihad since July 2007. His areas of
responsibility cover the treasury, corporate and structured
finance, tax, insurance, payment solutions and fraud management,
as well as the property and infrastructure portfolio.
Prior to Etihad, Ricky held roles as Group Treasurer at South
African Airways and Managing Director in the Standard Bank Group.
Ricky holds a Masters Degree in Mechanical and
Aeronautical Engineering and is an Honorary Fellow of the
Association of Corporate Treasurers (UK).
