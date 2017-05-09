Jean-Charles Dubois Joins Sofitel Singapore City Centre as Executive Chef

|
Sofitel Singapore City Centre has appointed
Jean-Charles Dubois as Executive Chef.
As
Executive Chef of the 223-room flagship hotel in Tanjong Pagar, he will oversee a collection of
food and beverage outlets, in-room dining operations and banquet
services.
Chef Jean-Charles will also spearhead the entry of Racines to the lion city’s vibrant dining scene which serves
traditional French classics as well as contemporary Chinese
delicacies prepared by two distinct brigades of chefs using
custom-built Marrone stoves from Italy.
Chef Jean-Charles comes from a
family of chefs in Angers, in France’s Loire Valley.
Before moving to Singapore, he
worked the kitchens of several Michelin-star restaurants in Paris,
including Restaurant Pierre, Jacques Cagna and L’Espadon.
In 2004,
he moved to the lion city and helmed the kitchen of
Raffles Grill at the iconic Raffles Hotel for 5 years.
It was there where he won World Gourmet Summit’s Rising Chef of
the Year award in 2007.
In 2009, Chef Jean-Charles ventured out
on his own to set up The French Kitchen and then later worked with Balzac Brasserie as its Group Executive
Chef.
In 2010, the French
Ministry of Agriculture bestowed him with the title of, ‘Chevalier
de l’Ordre du Merite Agricole’, for his contributions in promoting
French cuisine outside of France.
Chef Jean-Charles is the
youngest recipient out of only four French chefs in Singapore to
have received this prestigious recognition.
The Sofitel Singapore City
Centre is slated to open in July 2017.
