Jean-Charles Dubois Joins Sofitel Singapore City Centre as Executive Chef

Sofitel Singapore City Centre has appointed Jean-Charles Dubois as Executive Chef.

As Executive Chef of the 223-room flagship hotel in Tanjong Pagar, he will oversee a collection of food and beverage outlets, in-room dining operations and banquet services.

Chef Jean-Charles will also spearhead the entry of Racines to the lion city’s vibrant dining scene which serves traditional French classics as well as contemporary Chinese delicacies prepared by two distinct brigades of chefs using custom-built Marrone stoves from Italy.

Chef Jean-Charles comes from a family of chefs in Angers, in France’s Loire Valley.

Before moving to Singapore, he worked the kitchens of several Michelin-star restaurants in Paris, including Restaurant Pierre, Jacques Cagna and L’Espadon.

In 2004, he moved to the lion city and helmed the kitchen of Raffles Grill at the iconic Raffles Hotel for 5 years. It was there where he won World Gourmet Summit’s Rising Chef of the Year award in 2007.

In 2009, Chef Jean-Charles ventured out on his own to set up The French Kitchen and then later worked with Balzac Brasserie as its Group Executive Chef.

In 2010, the French Ministry of Agriculture bestowed him with the title of, ‘Chevalier de l’Ordre du Merite Agricole’, for his contributions in promoting French cuisine outside of France.

Chef Jean-Charles is the youngest recipient out of only four French chefs in Singapore to have received this prestigious recognition.

The Sofitel Singapore City Centre is slated to open in July 2017.

See also: Colombian Chef in Singapore - HD Video Interview with Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at Artemis Grill and Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.



See other recent news regarding: Sofitel, Singapore, Chef.