American Airlines Appoints Suzanne Boda as Senior Vice President – Los Angeles

|
American Airlines has appointed Suzanne Boda as
Senior Vice President – Los Angeles.
In this newly created position, Boda will
be charged with developing and achieving American’s strategic
goals as it continues to strengthen its presence in Los Angeles
and throughout Southern California.
American operates more than 200 daily
flights to 70 destinations on five continents from Los Angeles
International Airport (LAX).
Boda, who joined American in 2008, currently
serves as American’s Senior Vice President – Hub and Gateway
Operations, where she coordinates operations across the airline’s
largest airports.
She began her aviation career more than 30 years
ago with Northwest Airlines, where she held positions in both the
U.S. and abroad.
Boda holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Asian
studies and in Spanish from Gustavus Adolphus College in St.
Peter, Minnesota.
In her new role Boda will report to Stephen
Johnson, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Kerry
Philipovitch, Senior Vice President – Customer Experience.
“American has a long, proud history of serving Los Angeles,” said
Johnson. “Suzanne’s leadership will help us build on the momentum
that has enabled us to become the preferred airline at LAX and in
Southern California. Over the last 16 months, we have added or
announced service to 24 new destinations from LAX – including
Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong and Beijing – recruited more than 500
new LAX team members, made significant investments in our
facilities, and established key partnerships with local institutions that serve the Los Angeles area community.”
See other recent
news regarding:
American Airlines,
SVP,
Senior Vice President,
Los Angeles.