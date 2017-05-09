American Airlines Appoints Suzanne Boda as Senior Vice President – Los Angeles

American Airlines has appointed Suzanne Boda as Senior Vice President – Los Angeles.

In this newly created position, Boda will be charged with developing and achieving American’s strategic goals as it continues to strengthen its presence in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.

American operates more than 200 daily flights to 70 destinations on five continents from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Boda, who joined American in 2008, currently serves as American’s Senior Vice President – Hub and Gateway Operations, where she coordinates operations across the airline’s largest airports.

She began her aviation career more than 30 years ago with Northwest Airlines, where she held positions in both the U.S. and abroad.

Boda holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Asian studies and in Spanish from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

In her new role Boda will report to Stephen Johnson, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Kerry Philipovitch, Senior Vice President – Customer Experience.

“American has a long, proud history of serving Los Angeles,” said Johnson. “Suzanne’s leadership will help us build on the momentum that has enabled us to become the preferred airline at LAX and in Southern California. Over the last 16 months, we have added or announced service to 24 new destinations from LAX – including Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong and Beijing – recruited more than 500 new LAX team members, made significant investments in our facilities, and established key partnerships with local institutions that serve the Los Angeles area community.”



See other recent news regarding: American Airlines, SVP, Senior Vice President, Los Angeles.