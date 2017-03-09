Airbus and Thai Airways to Evaluate Development of Major MRO Facility in Thailand

Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thai Airways to evaluate the development of a major new maintenance and overhaul (MRO) facility at U-Tapao International Airport near Pattaya, Thailand.

The new MRO would be one of the most modern and extensive in the Asia Pacific region, offering line and heavy maintenance services for a wide range of aircraft types.

A new complex would feature the latest digital technologies to analyse aircraft maintenance data, as well as advanced inspection techniques, including the use of drones to monitor aircraft airframes.

The MRO campus would also include specialised repair shops, including a repair centre for composite structures, as well as a maintenance training centre offering extensive courses for technical personnel from Thailand and overseas.

“This exciting new project will help to meet strong demand for maintenance services in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region,” said Fabrice Brégier, President Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “With the fleet in the region set to almost triple to over 15,000 aircraft over the next 20 years, this project represents a sound opportunity for Thailand to develop its footprint in the aerospace sector.”



