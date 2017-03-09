Airbus and Thai Airways to Evaluate Development of Major MRO Facility in Thailand

|
Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding
with Thai Airways to evaluate the development of a major new
maintenance and overhaul (MRO) facility at U-Tapao International
Airport near Pattaya, Thailand.
The new MRO would be one of the most modern and
extensive in the Asia Pacific region, offering line and heavy
maintenance services for a wide range of aircraft types.
A new
complex would feature the latest digital technologies to analyse
aircraft maintenance data, as well as advanced inspection
techniques, including the use of drones to monitor aircraft
airframes.
The MRO campus would also include
specialised repair shops, including a repair centre for composite
structures, as well as a maintenance training centre offering
extensive courses for technical personnel from Thailand and
overseas.
“This exciting new project will
help to meet strong demand for maintenance services in the
fast-growing Asia-Pacific region,” said Fabrice Brégier, President
Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “With the fleet in the region set to
almost triple to over 15,000 aircraft over the next 20 years, this
project represents a sound opportunity for Thailand to develop its
footprint in the aerospace sector.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
U-Tapao,
Thai Airways,
Pattaya,
MRO.