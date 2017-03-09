Hugh Jones to Step Down as President of Sabre Airline Solutions

|
Sabre has announced
that
Hugh Jones, executive vice president and president of Sabre
Airline Solutions, will be leaving the company in August 2017.
Jones has led Airline Solutions since 2011, during which time
Sabre has launched dozens of new technology capabilities to
support its growing roster of global airlines, nearly doubling the
size of the Airline Solutions business during that time.
He joined
Sabre after holding several key finance positions at American
Airlines, and during his tenure at Sabre, Jones held executive
positions at Travel Network and Travelocity before taking over as
president of Airline Solutions.
“Hugh has made numerous
contributions to Sabre during his 29-year career in the travel
business and we owe a great deal of our success at Airline
Solutions to his leadership,” said Sean Menke, Sabre’s president
and CEO. “I appreciate his working with us on a smooth transition
as we conduct a search for his replacement.”
