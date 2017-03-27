Alitalia to Cease All Flights To and From Reggio Calabria

|
Alitalia has confirmed that from 27 March 2017
it cease all flight operations from Reggio Calabria to Rome
Fiumicino, Milan Linate and Turin airports.
The airline currently
operates 56 flights a week to and from Reggio Calabria airport, 38
with Rome, 14 with Milan Linate and 4 with Turin.
The decision to close the routes follows more
than 12 months of negotiations between Alitalia and the local and
regional authorities to try and find viable and sustainable ways
in which the flights – that in 2016 brought losses equal to six
million euro – could become profitable.
Alitalia had
proposed the introduction of public service obligation (PSO) on
the routes in a bid to keep the routes operating and which is a
financial support mechanism fully regulated by the European law.
This would also have allowed to support mobility needs of this
area, otherwise reachable with difficulties.
Despite government cooperation, no positive solution was found and
Alitalia’s proposals have not been answered by local authorities
in charge.
Cramer Ball, Chief Executive
Officer of Alitalia, said, “We are commercially focused business
and our decisions are made for economic reasons. The Reggio
Calabria services are losing money and that situation simply could
not continue. We have spent many, many months talking with the
local and regional authorities to save these services but
unfortunately none of them were able to arrive at a solution.
Alitalia remains available to discuss with the relevant
authorities any new scenario and measures to be implemented
immediately in order to restore sustainable services to and from
Reggio Calabria airport.”
Alitalia customers
already holding tickets for travels from 27 March should contact
Alitalia at the toll free number 800.65.00.55 (within Italy) or
+39.06.65649 (from abroad), or their travel agent where they
purchased the ticket, to rebook their travels via Catania or Lamezia Terme or ask for
a full refund.
