Thu, 9 March 2017
Executive Appointments at Jumeirah Hotels in Dubai

Jumeirah has appointed Mahmoud Sakr as Area General Manager for its Dubai city hotels and also GM of Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel, while Sven Wiedenhaupt has been appointed as General Manager of Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

In Sven Wiedenhaupt’s new role at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, he will be responsible for overseeing the direction and development of  the property. The hotel celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and will undergo a refurbishment of 334 rooms and suites. Scheduled to start in May and finish in November, the programme will also include a number of popular guest facilities, including the Family Pool; Sinbads Kids Club; and the landscaped promenade that runs between the gardens and the beach, connecting Jumeirah Beach Hotel with its sister properties in the Madinat Jumeirah resort.

Sven previously worked at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and his industry experience spans over 35 years. He spent 20 years working for leading hotels in New York, San Francisco, Arizona, Wisconsin and California. With an aptitude for food and beverage, roles included Director of Food and Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel New York in 2004. In 2008 he made his first foray into the Middle East, joining The Four Seasons Hotel Doha as Hotel Manager before transitioning to The Four Seasons Hotel Damascus as General Manager. Wiedenhaupt then headed to the West Indies in 2013 to oversee the Four Seasons Resort Nevis as General Manager. In January 2015 he returned to the Middle East to take up the role of General Manager at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Mahmoud Sakr

Mahmoud Sakr (pictured) will be responsible for developing and running the commercial and operational strategy, the management of 400 rooms and suites and 530 members of staff at Jumeirah Emirates Towers - a landmark property in the heart of Dubai’s business district.

Mahmoud has also been appointed Area General Manager. With 30 years’ experience, he started his career with Jumeirah Group in 1999 as Director of Rooms at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Over the next eight years, he became Executive Assistant Manager – Rooms Division and Resident Manager before Hotel Manager. Sakr was appointed General Manager of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam in 2008. The Cairo-born hospitality professional moved to Jumeirah Emirates Towers from his role at Jumeirah Beach Hotel as General Manager on 1 March.

