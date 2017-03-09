Executive Appointments at Jumeirah Hotels in Dubai

|
Jumeirah has appointed Mahmoud Sakr as Area
General Manager for its Dubai city hotels and also GM of Jumeirah
Emirates Towers hotel, while Sven Wiedenhaupt has been appointed as
General Manager of Jumeirah Beach Hotel.
In Sven Wiedenhaupt’s new role at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, he
will be responsible for overseeing the direction and development
of the property. The hotel celebrates its
20th anniversary this year and will undergo a refurbishment of 334
rooms and suites. Scheduled to start in May and finish in
November, the programme will also include a number of popular
guest facilities, including the Family Pool; Sinbads Kids Club;
and the landscaped promenade that runs between the gardens and the
beach, connecting Jumeirah Beach Hotel with its sister properties
in the Madinat Jumeirah resort.
Sven previously
worked at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and his industry experience
spans over 35 years. He spent 20 years working for leading hotels
in New York, San Francisco, Arizona, Wisconsin and California.
With an aptitude for food and beverage, roles included Director of
Food and Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel New York in 2004. In 2008
he made his first foray into the Middle East, joining The Four
Seasons Hotel Doha as Hotel Manager before transitioning to The
Four Seasons Hotel Damascus as General Manager. Wiedenhaupt then
headed to the West Indies in 2013 to oversee the Four Seasons
Resort Nevis as General Manager. In January 2015 he returned to
the Middle East to take up the role of General Manager at Jumeirah
Emirates Towers.
Mahmoud Sakr
(pictured) will be responsible for developing
and running the commercial and operational strategy, the
management of 400 rooms and suites and 530 members of staff at
Jumeirah Emirates Towers - a landmark property in the heart of
Dubai’s business district.
Mahmoud has also been
appointed Area General Manager. With 30 years’ experience, he
started his career with Jumeirah Group in 1999 as Director of
Rooms at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Over the next eight years, he
became Executive Assistant Manager – Rooms Division and Resident
Manager before Hotel Manager. Sakr was appointed General Manager
of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam in 2008. The Cairo-born hospitality
professional moved to Jumeirah Emirates Towers from his role at
Jumeirah Beach Hotel as General Manager on 1 March.
