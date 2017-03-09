IAG Becomes Launch Customer of Inmarsat's European Aviation Network

International Airlines Group (IAG) has signed a deal to be the launch customer for Inmarsat's European Aviation Network (EAN) high-speed in-flight broadband service, which Inmarsat will jointly operate with its partner Deutsche Telekom.

EAN allows European passengers to use their personal devices for internet browsing, video streaming, gaming and other online services.

IAG plans to equip in excess of 300 aircraft with EAN and aims to have 90% of its short haul fleet complete by early 2019.

“The rollout of our European Aviation Network, which we are building together with our partner Deutsche Telekom, is progressing at full pace and today’s contract signing with IAG as our launch customer has reinforced once again how Inmarsat’s aviation strategy is coming together,” said Leo Mondale, President of Inmarsat Aviation. “Passenger demand for in-flight broadband has never been stronger and Inmarsat’s cutting-edge technology will remain the market’s gold standard for a long time to come. We look forward to rolling out this ground-breaking service with Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, four of the most iconic brands in commercial aviation.”



