IAG Becomes Launch Customer of Inmarsat's European Aviation Network

International Airlines Group (IAG) has signed a
deal to be the launch customer for Inmarsat's European Aviation
Network (EAN) high-speed in-flight broadband service, which
Inmarsat will jointly operate with its partner Deutsche Telekom.
EAN allows European passengers to use their
personal devices for internet browsing, video streaming, gaming
and other online services.
IAG plans to
equip in excess of 300 aircraft with EAN and aims to have 90% of
its short haul fleet complete by early 2019.
“The rollout of our European
Aviation Network, which we are building together with our partner
Deutsche Telekom, is progressing at full pace and today’s contract
signing with IAG as our launch customer has reinforced once again
how Inmarsat’s aviation strategy is coming together,” said Leo
Mondale, President of Inmarsat Aviation. “Passenger
demand for in-flight broadband has never been stronger and
Inmarsat’s cutting-edge technology will remain the market’s gold
standard for a long time to come. We look forward to rolling out
this ground-breaking service with Aer Lingus, British Airways,
Iberia and Vueling, four of the most iconic brands in commercial
aviation.”
