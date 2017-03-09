|
Brisbane Airport, in partnership with Air New Zealand, is
currently testing SITA Smart Path.
The new technology uses
sophisticated biometrics so that passengers just need to present
their details at a self-service kiosk at check-in and then, when
ready to board, use an automated boarding gate to be verified
using face recognition technology to access the aircraft.
Brisbane Airport is the first Australian airport
to trial this secure walkthrough experience at check-in and the
boarding gate using SITA’s biometric technology, which integrates
with the airport’s existing common-use solutions.
With SITA Smart
Path, once travel documents are linked to the biometric at
check-in, the passenger can complete the boarding process without
the need to present a boarding pass, a passport or travel
documents.
Air New Zealand passengers are the first to
trial Smart Path at Brisbane Airport, with plans to expand the
service to more international airlines in the coming months.
“This is a great
opportunity for passengers to help shape the future of travel.
We’re always striving to improve the airport experience at
Brisbane Airport and this trial will allow us to test and refine
new technology that we hope will make standard check-in and
boarding processes more efficient and secure in the very near
future,” said Roel Hellemons, General Manager Strategic Planning
and Development, Brisbane Airport Corporation. “A key benefit of working with SITA is its
technology integrates with our existing common-use infrastructure
– check-in kiosks and boarding gates – and can be used by any
airline that operates on a common-use kiosk. As we progress we
hope to integrate with various government systems for immigration
and border checks.”
Smart Path can be extended throughout
the airport to include any processes and checkpoints that require
document checks. Over the coming months, Brisbane Airport and SITA
will work together to expand the trial of the technology.
Sumesh
Patel, SITA President, Asia Pacific, said, “Australia has long
been recognized as a leader in secure border management and
passenger processing. Now Brisbane Airport is leading the way with
SITA Smart Path. This is a single, secure, self-service process
which simplifies passenger processing for everyone – airlines,
airports and border authorities. It is early days at Brisbane Airport but already the response from passengers has been
positive.”
