Artists Transform Delta's Tray Tables

|
Delta and The Coca-Cola Company have teamed up
to bring art to the place where the two brands meet most often –
the tray table.
Together with 12 artists from around the world, Delta and Coca-Cola have
created an art gallery in the sky – transforming the tray tables
on one of the airline’s 767 aircraft into one-of-a-kind works of
art.
Each artist brought their own personal style and taste
to their trays and drew inspiration from some of the airline’s
most popular destinations, including: Amsterdam, Atlanta, London,
Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York City, Paris, Sao Paulo,
Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.
;Each piece of art celebrates
themes of optimism, travel, refreshment and happiness.
In addition to the in-the-air art gallery, Delta
will be displaying the original trays in Concourse A, between
gates A15 and A11 at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International
Airport.
More on each artist and their specific tray table art:
Sac Magique (Amsterdam) – Dutch waffles and bicyclists float
through the flower-lined streets of Amsterdam in Sac’s whimsical tribute to the city he loves.
Adam Pinsley (Atlanta) – A
designer in Delta’s creative department, Adam used actual jet
paint and his signature drip-art style to blend the colors of
Coca-Cola and Delta in this tribute to Atlanta.
Noma Bar
(London) – As a London-based artist, Noma is inspired by the
weather and how it affects the mood of the city.
Stevie Gee
(Los Angeles) – In Stevie’s Los Angeles, the stars of Hollywood
Boulevard are playfully juxtaposed with the everyday people who
walk on them.
Skip Hursch (Mexico City) – In Skip’s work, the
vivid colors and motifs of Central American textile design get a
modern twist and give us a taste of the vibrant Mexican capital.
Pedro Campiche (New York) – Pedro gives us a fresh look at
New York City by reimagining the city’s iconic skyline through the
lens of street art.
James R. Eads (Paris) – With its
swirling, effervescent night sky, James’ portrait of Paris
captures the magic of the city at night (pictured).
Alex Yanes (Sao Paulo) – Alex drew inspiration from the street art of Sao Paulo to
create this portrait of a boy brimming with optimism as he flies
high above the city.
Will Bryant (Seattle) – In depicting
Seattle, Will drew inspiration from the rivers, mountains and
rain-misted evergreens that surround the city and lend it a
refreshing, down-to-earth vibe.
Yulia Brodskaya (Seoul) –
Although it may appear painted, Yulia’s portrait of Seoul is
crafted entirely with paper. This unique style seamlessly captures
the flavor of the city, its vibrant colors, and iconic cuisine.
Ping Zhu (Shanghai) – In Ping’s work, we see Shanghai through
the prism of the street market, the place where food, commerce and
culture bubble over and tell the story of China’s past and
present.
Paola Gracey (Tokyo) – The mesmerizing lights and
neon signs of Tokyo take on a life of their own through Paola’s
invigorating use of glitter, paint drips and epoxy resin.
Delta and Coca-Cola’s partnership began in 1927 and was
strengthened in 1941 when Delta moved its headquarters to Atlanta,
the hometown of The Coca-Cola Company. Today, the airline serves
Coca-Cola products on all flights and in Sky Clubs, serving more
than 354 million drinks per year.
Delta, along with
creative agency Wieden+Kennedy New York and Coca-Cola, developed
and implemented the art gallery.
See other recent
news regarding:
Delta,
Coca Cola,
Art.