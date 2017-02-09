TravelNewsAsia.com
Artists Transform Delta's Tray Tables

Delta and The Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to bring art to the place where the two brands meet most often – the tray table.

Together with 12 artists from around the world, Delta and Coca-Cola have created an art gallery in the sky – transforming the tray tables on one of the airline’s 767 aircraft into one-of-a-kind works of art.

Each artist brought their own personal style and taste to their trays and drew inspiration from some of the airline’s most popular destinations, including: Amsterdam, Atlanta, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York City, Paris, Sao Paulo, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Artistic tray table for Delta Air Lines by James R. Eads (Paris). With its swirling, effervescent night sky, James’ portrait of Paris captures the magic of the city at night.

;Each piece of art celebrates themes of optimism, travel, refreshment and happiness.

In addition to the in-the-air art gallery, Delta will be displaying the original trays in Concourse A, between gates A15 and A11 at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

More on each artist and their specific tray table art:

Sac Magique (Amsterdam) – Dutch waffles and bicyclists float through the flower-lined streets of Amsterdam in Sac’s whimsical tribute to the city he loves.

Adam Pinsley (Atlanta) – A designer in Delta’s creative department, Adam used actual jet paint and his signature drip-art style to blend the colors of Coca-Cola and Delta in this tribute to Atlanta.

Noma Bar (London) – As a London-based artist, Noma is inspired by the weather and how it affects the mood of the city.

Stevie Gee (Los Angeles) – In Stevie’s Los Angeles, the stars of Hollywood Boulevard are playfully juxtaposed with the everyday people who walk on them.

Skip Hursch (Mexico City) – In Skip’s work, the vivid colors and motifs of Central American textile design get a modern twist and give us a taste of the vibrant Mexican capital.

Pedro Campiche (New York) – Pedro gives us a fresh look at New York City by reimagining the city’s iconic skyline through the lens of street art.

James R. Eads (Paris) – With its swirling, effervescent night sky, James’ portrait of Paris captures the magic of the city at night (pictured).

Alex Yanes (Sao Paulo) – Alex drew inspiration from the street art of Sao Paulo to create this portrait of a boy brimming with optimism as he flies high above the city.

Will Bryant (Seattle) – In depicting Seattle, Will drew inspiration from the rivers, mountains and rain-misted evergreens that surround the city and lend it a refreshing, down-to-earth vibe.

Yulia Brodskaya (Seoul) – Although it may appear painted, Yulia’s portrait of Seoul is crafted entirely with paper. This unique style seamlessly captures the flavor of the city, its vibrant colors, and iconic cuisine.

Ping Zhu (Shanghai) – In Ping’s work, we see Shanghai through the prism of the street market, the place where food, commerce and culture bubble over and tell the story of China’s past and present.

Paola Gracey (Tokyo) – The mesmerizing lights and neon signs of Tokyo take on a life of their own through Paola’s invigorating use of glitter, paint drips and epoxy resin.

Delta and Coca-Cola’s partnership began in 1927 and was strengthened in 1941 when Delta moved its headquarters to Atlanta, the hometown of The Coca-Cola Company. Today, the airline serves Coca-Cola products on all flights and in Sky Clubs, serving more than 354 million drinks per year.

Delta, along with creative agency Wieden+Kennedy New York and Coca-Cola, developed and implemented the art gallery.

