Qatar Airways Cargo Increases Pharma Express Flights from Basel and Brussels

Qatar Airways Cargo is launching additional
Pharma Express flights from the pharmaceutical hubs of Basel and
Brussels to Doha, providing a unique and dedicated air service to
the growing pharmaceutical industry.
Basel and Brussels are both home to the
headquarters of major pharmaceutical companies, while Swiss
chemical exports are largely shipped out of Basel.
Qatar Airways Cargo has added an additional
weekly frequency, operating on Fridays, from Basel to Doha and
will launch two additional Airbus A330 freighter services from
Brussels to Doha on Wednesdays and Saturdays commencing 15
February. These newly added frequencies take the cargo carrier’s
total Pharma Express flights to nine per week.
“Air
cargo standards for handling time-and-temperature-sensitive
commodities such as pharmaceuticals are becoming more stringent,
especially with the stricter guidelines on temperature control
requirements,” said
Qatar Airways Chief Officer Cargo, Mr. Ulrich Ogiermann. “At Qatar Airways Cargo, we understand the
intricacies involved in safeguarding the integrity of
temperature-sensitive commodities during shipment. Therefore, we
are committed to offering our customers seamless cool chain air
logistics as well as uncompromised service standards compliant
with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) requirements. Our Pharma
Express flights are launched to cater to the rapidly expanding
pharmaceutical industry. We are extremely proud to be the only
international air cargo carrier to offer dedicated Pharma Express
flights to the world’s major pharmaceutical and healthcare
industry hubs.”
Pharma Express flights were
launched by Qatar Airways Cargo in 2015 and currently operate from
pharmaceutical hubs such as Brussels, Basel, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and
Hyderabad, transporting more than 30,000 tonnes of pharmaceuticals
each year. These routes are served by the Airbus A330 freighter
aircraft, offering 65 to 68 tonnes of capacity each way.
