Elbit Systems Wins US$110 Million Contract from APAC Country to Upgrade Mi-17 Helicopters

Elbit Systems has been awarded an
approximately US$110 million contract from an undisclosed country
in Asia Pacific
for the upgrade and maintenance of dozens of Mi-17 helicopters.
The project will be performed over a five-year period.
Elbit Systems has extensive operational experience in rotary-wing
modernization activities, including conversion of utility and assault helicopters into multi-role platforms, upgrading existing
utility and attack platforms, supplying cutting-edge systems for
latest-generation aircraft and providing full maintenance and
support packages.
Bezhalel (Butzi)
Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said, “We are very
pleased to have won this major helicopter upgrade project and for
the opportunity to implement our unique and innovative avionic
solutions. Elbit Systems is a world leader in the Eastern
helicopter upgrade market, having completed and continuing to
perform numerous programs which improve operational capabilities
and facilitate safer flight, night and day. Since the “aging
helicopter” market is growing rapidly and includes numerous
Eastern platforms, we hope other customers will follow the
selection of our modernization solutions.”
