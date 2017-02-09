Elbit Systems Wins US$110 Million Contract from APAC Country to Upgrade Mi-17 Helicopters

Elbit Systems has been awarded an approximately US$110 million contract from an undisclosed country in Asia Pacific for the upgrade and maintenance of dozens of Mi-17 helicopters.

The project will be performed over a five-year period.

Elbit Systems has extensive operational experience in rotary-wing modernization activities, including conversion of utility and assault helicopters into multi-role platforms, upgrading existing utility and attack platforms, supplying cutting-edge systems for latest-generation aircraft and providing full maintenance and support packages.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said, “We are very pleased to have won this major helicopter upgrade project and for the opportunity to implement our unique and innovative avionic solutions. Elbit Systems is a world leader in the Eastern helicopter upgrade market, having completed and continuing to perform numerous programs which improve operational capabilities and facilitate safer flight, night and day. Since the “aging helicopter” market is growing rapidly and includes numerous Eastern platforms, we hope other customers will follow the selection of our modernization solutions.”

