Manchester City Football Club Stars in Etihad
Airways’ New Inflight Fitness Video
[HD video below] Etihad Airways has launched a new inflight
fitness video featuring an all-star lineup from Manchester City
Football Club.
In the video Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta,
Fernando and Bacary Sagna team up with Etihad Airways cabin crew
members to perform a series of stretches and exercise tips,
alongside a very special Manchester City guest.
The Etihad Airways x Man
City Football Club inflight fitness tips include:
Shoulder
circles: Circular movement of the shoulders backwards and
forwards.
Rotations: Moving from your waist rotate to face
your left and right in a continuous circular motion.
Neck
rolls: Keeping your neck extended move your head from side to side
as well as front to back.
Ankle circles: Sit tall and lift
your leg from the thigh, elevate the ankle and circle the whole
foot.
Arm stretches: Raise your arms above your head
and gently move from side to side.
Leg stretches: Gently raise your legs at the
thigh and extend from the knee, slowly stretching the hamstring
muscle.
Forward bends: With both feet on the floor, pull
your stomach in and lean forward toward your ankles stretching the
lower back.
Staying hydrated: Nothing more important than
staying hydrated on the field, the same goes for in the air.