Manchester City Football Club Stars in Etihad Airways’ New Inflight Fitness Video

[HD video below] Etihad Airways has launched a new inflight fitness video featuring an all-star lineup from Manchester City Football Club.

In the video Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Fernando and Bacary Sagna team up with Etihad Airways cabin crew members to perform a series of stretches and exercise tips, alongside a very special Manchester City guest.

The Etihad Airways x Man City Football Club inflight fitness tips include:

Shoulder circles: Circular movement of the shoulders backwards and forwards.

Rotations: Moving from your waist rotate to face your left and right in a continuous circular motion.

Neck rolls: Keeping your neck extended move your head from side to side as well as front to back.

Ankle circles: Sit tall and lift your leg from the thigh, elevate the ankle and circle the whole foot.

Arm stretches: Raise your arms above your head and gently move from side to side.

Leg stretches: Gently raise your legs at the thigh and extend from the knee, slowly stretching the hamstring muscle.

Forward bends: With both feet on the floor, pull your stomach in and lean forward toward your ankles stretching the lower back.

Staying hydrated: Nothing more important than staying hydrated on the field, the same goes for in the air.

The video premiered inflight this month.

See other: HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Etihad Airways, MCFC, Manchester City, Manchester, Football.