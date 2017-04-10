Finnair to Increase Moscow and St. Petersburg Flights

|
Finnair will double its flights between
Helsinki and Moscow, by adding one daily frequency from 10 April
2017.
The new flights will be operated with
Embraer 190 aircraft.
With the new flight, Finnair will fly 14 weekly
frequencies between Moscow and Helsinki, and offer up to 4 daily
flights in co-operation with Aeroflot Russian Airlines.
From 23 April 2017, Finnair will also add six weekly
flights between Helsinki and St. Petersburg, bringing the
weekly connections to 20 flights. These flights will be operated with ATR aircraft.
Both additions are year-round.
“These new flights support even better
connections for the increased number of travelers between Russia
and the US via Helsinki, and also offer our Russian customers full
improved connectivity to our European and Asian services,” said Juha Järvinen, Finnair’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Next summer we
open our new San Francisco route, and winter 2017/2018 will see
the introduction of Puerto Vallarta in Mexico and Havanna in Cuba
into our network, and these additions support also those
connections.”
