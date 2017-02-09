Mantra Secures Management Rights of Gurner’s A$600m FV Project in Brisbane, Australia

|
Gurner, a luxury property developer in
Australia, has sold the building management rights to its
landmark $600m ‘FV’ project in Brisbane to Mantra Group’s ‘Peppers’ brand.
The management rights span 970
apartments across the project’s three towers, as well as portions
of the 4,000sqm of commercial space and leisure facilities
comprising proposed multiple food and beverage premises,
conference and business facilities, concierge, housekeeping and
maintenance areas, numerous pools, private spa areas, a gymnasium,
private dining and moonlight cinema areas, along with the
expansive hotel-style rooftop amenity atop the third and final
building, No1.
Under the terms of the deal, the managed apartments
and associated facilities will be known as ‘FV by Peppers’.
Gurner founder and director, Tim Gurner said the deal
had completed the developer’s vision to create a world-class
mixed-use 5-star precinct in the heart of one of Brisbane’s most
vibrant inner city locations.
“From the outset FV
has been an incredibly important legacy project both for the
business and me personally so we wanted to ensure that our clients
and residents would be serviced by the best in the business after
the project has reached completion, so that in 10 and 20 years
time it is still a place we are all incredibly proud of,”
said Mr. Gurner. “Mantra Group in my view is the only large
group in Australia with the breadth of services and resources to
be able to run such a large long-term rental business and provide
great flexibility for owners.”
Mantra
Group Chief Executive Officer, Bob East said the acquisition would
herald the arrival of the Peppers brand in Brisbane and represents
a continuation of the group’s strategic direction to grow the
permanent rentals arm of the brand.
“This
acquisition is in line with Mantra Group’s strategy to selectively
grow its permanent rental business in favourable locations,
following the successful acquisition of Mantra Residences @
Southport Central last year,” Mr. East said. “FV presents us with an
excellent opportunity to secure a presence of scale and quality in
a prominent location and grow our permanent rental business, with
potential short-term accommodation opportunities also foreseeable
... Once
open, FV by Peppers will be Mantra Group’s largest property in
Australia and our second largest globally - superseded only by the
1,176-room Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu Hawaii.”
Construction of the
project’s first two stages, ‘Flatiron’ and ‘Valley House’ is
currently underway, with these stages slated to reach completion
in the third quarter of 2017. Construction of the third tower
commenced in January 2017 and is anticipated to reach completion
in 2019.
‘FV by Peppers’ is
expected to launch later this year in line with the first stage of
construction completion.
