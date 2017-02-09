Airbus Helicopters Gains Market Share in North America

|
Airbus Helicopters Inc., based in Grand Prairie,
Texas and Airbus Helicopters Canada Ltd., based in Fort Erie,
Ontario
delivered a combined total of 60 new helicopters to the civil and parapublic market in 2016, with 50% of the total deliveries in
North America.
The two companies booked a total of 64
orders for new aircraft, or an estimated 73% of all new helicopter
bookings in North America.
“The North America team did an outstanding job of
both bringing in new business and meeting commitments to existing
customers in 2016,” said Chris Emerson, President of Airbus
Helicopters Inc. and head of the North America region. “This is a sign that customers
appreciate our strengthened commitment to providing both a high
quality helicopter and outstanding service at every step of the
sales and delivery process, as well as world-class customer
support once the aircraft is in operation. Despite the challenging
market conditions orders were booked from 20 new customers, including five that had not previously owned or operated a
helicopter.”
New aircraft orders in 2016 included 33 H125
AStars built in the United States. The H125, which is produced by
Airbus Helicopters Inc. at its plant in Columbus, Miss., is a single-engine helicopter
used by law enforcement, air medical transport, utility
and corporate/VIP customers.
The Airbus H145 is quickly becoming a
strong player in the North America market with seven orders in
2016, and Airbus also booked orders for five earlier models in the
H145 family, nine H130s and seven H135s.
Strong growth in
business from corporate and VIP customers in 2016 softened the
decline in sales in other market segments.
“There is a growing
awareness on the part of many executives, entrepreneurs and
wealthy individuals that a helicopter can be an extremely useful
transportation tool, not just a luxury,” said Emerson. “The sale
of an H145 to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a prime example
of an executive whose time is too valuable to spend stuck in
traffic in a large metro area like Dallas.”
Airbus
Helicopters Inc. also saw its military business flourish. The
company delivered 35 UH-72A Lakotas to the U.S. Army and secured a new five-year, $1 billion contract from
the Army to provide logistics support for Lakotas based both in
the continental U.S. and outside.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus Helicopters,
Airbus,
Helicopters.