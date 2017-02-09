AirAsia Expands Search for ASEAN’s Top Fashion Designers

|
AirAsia’s Runway Ready Designer Search 2017 has
been
expanded to cover all ten ASEAN countries this year.
The competition will see audition tours across the capitals of
each country throughout April to June in search for the top two
aspiring fashion designers to represent their country at the Grand
Finale which will take place in Kuala Lumpur this August.
The winner of this regional designer search will walk away
with prizes worth at least RM350,000 including a confirmed slot in
KL Fashion Week Ready To Wear 2018, RM25,000 sponsored by FashionValet to produce a capsule collection which will be sold on
FashionValet.com, 150,000 AirAsia BIG Points as well as AirAsia
flights and more.
Renowned fashion designers from
each country such as Q Design and Play from Thailand, Anthony
Ramirez from Philippines and Mel Ahyar from Indonesia will be
part of the panel of judges for the auditions at each respective
cities; while Founder of KL Fashion Week Ready To Wear, Andrew Tan
and Co-Founder of FashionValet, Vivy Yusof will be permanent
judges across all auditions throughout ASEAN.
Malaysia’s very own Alia Bastamam, renowned fashion designer as
well as Yang Mei Ling, Editor of FEMALE Malaysia magazine will
also be part of the judging panel for the Malaysian auditions.
Aireen Omar, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Berhad,
said, “ASEAN is a region filled with rich culture, which has
inspired many fashion designers across the globe. But most
importantly, ASEAN also has a strong talent pool which we hope to
help bring to the forefront of the fashion industry through this
regional designer search. We are very proud to announce that we
have expanded the AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search to all ten
ASEAN countries, and we can’t wait to see what this year’s
competition will bring.”
This designer search is open to any individual of any
nationality, 30 years of age or below and residing in any of the
ten ASEAN countries. Three women’s ready-to-wear sketches inspired
by ASEAN destinations are to be submitted with the complete
registration form available online
here.
Andrew Tan, Founder of
Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week Ready To Wear said, “We are delighted to
once again partner with AirAsia for AirAsia Runway Ready Designer
Search 2017. The energy and creations witnessed last year was
fantastic which is why we are even more eager to see what is in
store for this year with the expansion of five additional
countries in ASEAN. AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search is
without a doubt one of the most prestigious designer search event
in the ASEAN region. With enormous media and industry exposure
provided to all the finalists, it has shortened the gap between
dreams and reality for those who aim to have their own brand one
day. We can’t wait to see all the finalists feature their
collections down the runway this August at the KLFW RTW 2017.”
