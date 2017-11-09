Ewan Taylor Appointed GM of X2 Chiang Mai
Riverside Resort in Thailand
Ewan Taylor has been appointed General Manager
of X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort, an all-suite boutique resort
which opened recently on the banks of the Ping River in Chiang
Mai, Thailand.
A South African national, Taylor has a proven
track record in the hospitality industry. Having studied at the
prestigious Glion institute of hospitality management in
Switzerland, he has already managed some of Asia's most acclaimed
high-end boutique hotels including the Galle Fort
Hotel in Sri Lanka, Seven Terraces Hotel in Penang, Malaysia and
most recently, Villa Samadhi in Kuala Lumpur.
“I am delighted to
become General Manager of Chiang Mai’s first X2 Resort,” Ewan
said. “X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort is a sleek
and contemporary resort that blends cutting-edge style and
luxurious amenities with Chiang Mai’s rich cultural heritage. I
look forward to working with the excellent team here to ensure
unforgettable experiences for every guest.”