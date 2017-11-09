Ewan Taylor Appointed GM of X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort in Thailand

Ewan Taylor has been appointed General Manager of X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort, an all-suite boutique resort which opened recently on the banks of the Ping River in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

A South African national, Taylor has a proven track record in the hospitality industry. Having studied at the prestigious Glion institute of hospitality management in Switzerland, he has already managed some of Asia's most acclaimed high-end boutique hotels including the Galle Fort Hotel in Sri Lanka, Seven Terraces Hotel in Penang, Malaysia and most recently, Villa Samadhi in Kuala Lumpur.

“I am delighted to become General Manager of Chiang Mai’s first X2 Resort,” Ewan said. “X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort is a sleek and contemporary resort that blends cutting-edge style and luxurious amenities with Chiang Mai’s rich cultural heritage. I look forward to working with the excellent team here to ensure unforgettable experiences for every guest.”

