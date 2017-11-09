Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok Completes Renovation

The Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok has
completed three months of renovation work to its 9th floor
swimming pool and poolside restaurant and bar.
The sky-blue tiles in the 18-metre infinity
edged swimming pool were replaced as well as a new set of trendy
deck furniture.
Somerset
Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok is located in a highly sought-after
residential district. The property boasts spacious serviced
residences ranging from studio to one and two bedrooms.
The hotel
offers complimentary Wi-Fi, a state-of-the-art gym, infinity-edge
pool, a tuk-tuk shuttle service and friendly atmosphere suitable
for both business and leisure travelers.
