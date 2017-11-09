Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok Completes Renovation

The Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok has completed three months of renovation work to its 9th floor swimming pool and poolside restaurant and bar.

The sky-blue tiles in the 18-metre infinity edged swimming pool were replaced as well as a new set of trendy deck furniture.

Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok is located in a highly sought-after residential district. The property boasts spacious serviced residences ranging from studio to one and two bedrooms.

The hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, a state-of-the-art gym, infinity-edge pool, a tuk-tuk shuttle service and friendly atmosphere suitable for both business and leisure travelers.

