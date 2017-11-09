Robert Cheng Joins Rosewood as Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communications

|
Robert Cheng has been appointed Vice President
of Brand Marketing and Communications for Rosewood Hotel Group.
Cheng will spearhead the group’s overall strategic branding and
communications to further strengthen awareness and market
positioning, drive revenue and enhance development of the
individual brands.
Cheng has two decades of experience in strategy,
marketing and business development across a variety of industries
in the U.S., U.K., France, Hong Kong and mainland China.
Prior to
joining Rosewood, Cheng was group vice president of marketing for
The Peninsula Hotels following a year as director of sales and
marketing for The Peninsula Shanghai.
Previously, he served as
global marketing director for De Beers Diamond Jewellers, business
development manager for the London-based developers, Candy &
Candy, and director of international premium products for American
Express managing Centurion and Platinum card portfolios.
He
started his career as a strategy consultant with the Monitor Group
in New York City.
“In the next few years, as Rosewood Hotel Group
expands its global footprint, Robert’s international background
and vast experience in luxury and hospitality will be an
invaluable asset to our growing portfolio,” said Thuy Tranthi
Rieder, group vice president of sales and marketing of Rosewood
Hotel Group.
Cheng holds an MBA with honours from INSEAD in
France, a bachelor’s degree (hons) in International Relations,
Economics and French Literature from Brown University, U.S.A., and
a diploma from Sciences Po in Paris.
In addition to English, he
speaks French, German, Cantonese and Mandarin.
