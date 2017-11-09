Robert Cheng Joins Rosewood as Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communications

Robert Cheng has been appointed Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communications for Rosewood Hotel Group.

Cheng will spearhead the group’s overall strategic branding and communications to further strengthen awareness and market positioning, drive revenue and enhance development of the individual brands.

Cheng has two decades of experience in strategy, marketing and business development across a variety of industries in the U.S., U.K., France, Hong Kong and mainland China.

Prior to joining Rosewood, Cheng was group vice president of marketing for The Peninsula Hotels following a year as director of sales and marketing for The Peninsula Shanghai.

Previously, he served as global marketing director for De Beers Diamond Jewellers, business development manager for the London-based developers, Candy & Candy, and director of international premium products for American Express managing Centurion and Platinum card portfolios.

He started his career as a strategy consultant with the Monitor Group in New York City.

“In the next few years, as Rosewood Hotel Group expands its global footprint, Robert’s international background and vast experience in luxury and hospitality will be an invaluable asset to our growing portfolio,” said Thuy Tranthi Rieder, group vice president of sales and marketing of Rosewood Hotel Group.

Cheng holds an MBA with honours from INSEAD in France, a bachelor’s degree (hons) in International Relations, Economics and French Literature from Brown University, U.S.A., and a diploma from Sciences Po in Paris.

In addition to English, he speaks French, German, Cantonese and Mandarin.



