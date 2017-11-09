IHG Signs Holiday Inn Express Hotel on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok, Thailand

|
IHG has signed a management agreement with
Ratchada Honda Automobile Company Limited for a 220-room Holiday
Inn Express hotel in the heart of Bangkok.
Set to open in 2020,
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Ratchada will be developed along
Ratchadaphisek Road, a
five-minute walk away from Huai Khwang MRT station.
Rajit Sukumaran, Chief Development Officer, Asia
Middle East Africa, IHG, said, “We are delighted to work with our
partner, Ratchada Honda Automobile Company Limited, to develop our
newest Holiday Inn Express hotel here in Bangkok. With its
excellent location close to the city centre, Holiday Inn Express
Bangkok Ratchada will be well placed to meet the needs of smart
and savvy travellers who want convenient and fuss-free
accommodation.”
The Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Ratchada will
feature free Wi-Fi available in guest rooms and throughout the
hotel, Free Express Start Breakfast (pictured) or a Grab & Go option,
quality bedding with a choice of firm or soft pillows, self-service business centre
and laundry room, and a 24-hour fitness centre.
Thitapol Jesda–Apiban,
Managing Director Ratchada Honda Automobile Company, said,
“With its strong reputation as one of the world’s leading hotel
companies, we are excited to work with IHG to diversify our
portfolio in one of the world’s most visited cities. The Holiday
Inn Express brand is known for providing comfortable accommodation
in some of the best and most convenient locations, and Holiday Inn
Express Bangkok Ratchada will be no exception. We are confident
that the hotel will be a popular choice among business and leisure
visitors alike when it opens in 2020.”
The Holiday Inn Express
brand currently has 17 hotels and resorts in South
East Asia, of which five are in Thailand. Over the next three to
five years, IHG will open a further 10 Holiday Inn Express hotels
across the region.
See other recent
news regarding:
IHG,
Holiday Inn Express,
Bangkok,
Thailand.