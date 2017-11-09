IHG Signs Holiday Inn Express Hotel on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok, Thailand

IHG has signed a management agreement with Ratchada Honda Automobile Company Limited for a 220-room Holiday Inn Express hotel in the heart of Bangkok. Set to open in 2020, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Ratchada will be developed along Ratchadaphisek Road, a five-minute walk away from Huai Khwang MRT station. Rajit Sukumaran, Chief Development Officer, Asia Middle East Africa, IHG, said, “We are delighted to work with our partner, Ratchada Honda Automobile Company Limited, to develop our newest Holiday Inn Express hotel here in Bangkok. With its excellent location close to the city centre, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Ratchada will be well placed to meet the needs of smart and savvy travellers who want convenient and fuss-free accommodation.” The Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Ratchada will feature free Wi-Fi available in guest rooms and throughout the hotel, Free Express Start Breakfast (pictured) or a Grab & Go option, quality bedding with a choice of firm or soft pillows, self-service business centre and laundry room, and a 24-hour fitness centre. Thitapol Jesda–Apiban, Managing Director Ratchada Honda Automobile Company, said, “With its strong reputation as one of the world’s leading hotel companies, we are excited to work with IHG to diversify our portfolio in one of the world’s most visited cities. The Holiday Inn Express brand is known for providing comfortable accommodation in some of the best and most convenient locations, and Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Ratchada will be no exception. We are confident that the hotel will be a popular choice among business and leisure visitors alike when it opens in 2020.” The Holiday Inn Express brand currently has 17 hotels and resorts in South East Asia, of which five are in Thailand. Over the next three to five years, IHG will open a further 10 Holiday Inn Express hotels across the region. See other recent news regarding: IHG, Holiday Inn Express, Bangkok, Thailand.