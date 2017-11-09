Lufthansa Upgrades Bangkok Flights with Flagship Airbus A380

Lufthansa has upgraded its Bangkok - Frankfurt flights with Airbus A380 aircraft. By replacing the previous Boeing 747-400 service for the winter timetable, customers not only get to enjoy a much more enjoyable and comfortable journey on an Airbus A380, but there is also an increase in capacity of more than 35%. Lufthansa's Airbus A380 carries 509 passengers in total and features First Class (8 seats), Business Class (78 seats), Premium Economy (52 seats) and Economy (371 seats). Lufthansa's A380 is currently scheduled to operate the Bangkok and Frankfurt route until March 2018. “It is a great pleasure for us, as the only European airline, to bring the Airbus A380 to Bangkok due to the seasonal demand we see for this market. This is an ideal aircraft for long-haul flights as it offers comfort, space and quietness,” said Mr. Stefan Molnar, General Manager Sales Thailand, Vietnam and the Mekong Region for Lufthansa Group Airlines at an exclusive First Class media event in Bangkok. He continued, “We offer four travel classes on the Airbus A380. And with the reintroduction of Lufthansa First Class, we would like to demonstrate to the Thai market once again the premium services to top customers. For example, our caviar service is served as a separate course on the flight. In addition we offer limousine transfer service from home to airport with BMW Series 7 for our First Class customers who purchase and travel a roundtrip ticket from Bangkok.” Lufthansa Group Airlines (Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings) offer more than three flights a day, 27 flights a week from Thailand to Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich and Cologne-Bonn. See also: China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang, Senior Vice President.

