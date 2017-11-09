Lufthansa Upgrades Bangkok Flights with Flagship Airbus A380

|
Lufthansa has upgraded its Bangkok - Frankfurt
flights with Airbus A380 aircraft.
By replacing the previous
Boeing 747-400 service for the winter timetable, customers not
only get to enjoy a much more enjoyable and comfortable journey on an Airbus A380, but there is also
an increase in capacity of more than 35%.
Lufthansa's Airbus A380 carries 509 passengers in total and
features First Class (8 seats), Business Class (78 seats), Premium
Economy (52 seats) and Economy (371 seats).
Lufthansa's A380 is
currently scheduled to operate the Bangkok and Frankfurt route
until March 2018.
“It is a great pleasure for us, as the only
European airline, to bring the Airbus A380 to Bangkok due to the
seasonal demand we see for this market. This is an ideal aircraft
for long-haul flights as it offers comfort, space and quietness,”
said Mr. Stefan Molnar, General Manager Sales Thailand, Vietnam
and the Mekong Region for Lufthansa Group Airlines at an exclusive
First Class media event in Bangkok. He continued, “We offer four
travel classes on the Airbus A380. And with the reintroduction of
Lufthansa First Class, we would like to demonstrate to the Thai
market once again the premium services to top customers. For
example, our caviar service is served as a separate course on the
flight. In addition we offer limousine transfer service from home
to airport with BMW Series 7 for our First Class customers who
purchase and travel a roundtrip ticket from Bangkok.”
Lufthansa Group Airlines (Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and
Eurowings) offer more than three flights a day, 27 flights a week
from Thailand to Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich and Cologne-Bonn.
