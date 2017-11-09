Shangri-La’s Hotel Jen Brand Employs Robots

|
Shangri-La’s Hotel Jen brand has become the
latest hotel company to employ autonomous Relay robots in Asia.
Teams at Hotel Jen Orchardgateway and Tanglin Singapore
have welcomed two new robotic
colleagues, Jeno and Jena at their respective properties.
The duo
will deliver amenities and local favourites from the in-room
dining menu to guests, when an order for them is placed.
“Hotel Jen is proud to be the first brand in the
Shangri-La group to introduce this technology,” said Cetin Sekercioglu, executive vice
president of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. “The new “colleagues”
will be great team players in getting important things done well
and delivered in Jen’s distinctive style. Known to curate playful
experiences, Hotel Jen, through the Relay robots, yet again proves
that it can surprise and delight urban adventure-seekers.”
Stationed at the hotel lobby 24/7, both Jeno and
Jena are unmistakable in their bright uniforms and Hotel Jen’s
brand colours - turquoise and pink. Inspired by the
concept of a butler, Toby Tan (@tobyato) from Band of Doodlers
designed a jacket and tie for Jeno, and a scarf for Jena.
The pair stand at almost one metre tall and come
with the ability to move unmanned around the hotel at a safe speed
of 2.5 km/h, half that of the average human walking speed. They
can ride the elevators, make phone calls to rooms upon arrival,
and are equipped with sensitive sensors that know to avoid
obstacles in its path.
Jeno and Jena are both integrated with a
software system that can easily track their to-do list once an
order is placed. Need an extra towel or bottle of water? Guests
can expect one of the pair to have these delivered within 15
minutes from the time of request. Midnight hunger pangs can be
eased from a supper menu featuring local flavours from midnight to
6 am.
Designed and built by Savioke, Relay is a fully-autonomous delivery robot that has been deployed in
over 70 dynamic busy environments such as logistics, hotels,
office buildings, and high rise apartments. Since initial commercial
deployment in 2014, Relay robots have made over 150,000 autonomous
deliveries.
