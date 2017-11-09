Finnair to Increase Capacity to Lapland, Russia and Baltic Countries

Finnair has unveiled plans to increase capacity to existing routes in Lapland, Russia and the Baltic countries during the 2018-2019 winter season. In addition, Stuttgart and Lisbon will become year-round destinations. “Our growth will continue next year with over 100 additional weekly flights compared to the current winter season,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair. “We are also steadily increasing the capacity on our Lapland routes for next year’s winter. Nearly 30,000 seats will be added compared to this winter.” During the 2018-2019 winter season, Finnair will serve both Kittilä and Ivalo, two of the most popular winter destinations in Finnish Lapland, with additional daily non-stop flights. In addition, schedules for flights to Lapland airports have been aligned for more convenient connections and increased options for customers. Finnair’s direct flights to Lapland from London Gatwick, Paris and Zurich will also continue for the 2018 winter season. Stuttgart and Lisbon, two new destinations for Finnair starting on 23 April and 1 June respectively, will continue during the winter season and become year-round routes for Finnair. Stuttgart will be operated as a daily flight and the Lisbon flight will be operated three times per week. Finnair’s flight to Nanjing, China is also continuing as a year-round route with two weekly frequencies during the winter season. Finnair is adding a new daily overnight flight to Moscow, which will greatly improve connections for Russian passengers travelling to Europe and North America. Additional capacity is also being added for St. Petersburg as the route will be operated with a larger jet aircraft. With this change, Finnair will be adding approximately 600 additional seats per week on the St. Petersburg route. Both Moscow and St. Petersburg will be operated with three daily frequencies. For the Baltic region, Finnair is also adding a weekly frequency on Sundays for both Riga and Vilnius. Finnair will operate 19 weekly flights to both destinations during the 2018-2019 winter season.

