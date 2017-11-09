Finnair to Increase Capacity to Lapland, Russia and Baltic Countries

|
Finnair has unveiled plans to increase capacity
to existing routes in Lapland, Russia and the Baltic countries
during the 2018-2019 winter season.
In
addition, Stuttgart and Lisbon will become year-round
destinations.
“Our growth will continue next year with over
100 additional weekly flights compared to the current winter
season,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair.
“We are also steadily increasing the capacity on our Lapland
routes for next year’s winter. Nearly 30,000 seats will be added
compared to this winter.”
During the 2018-2019 winter
season, Finnair will serve both Kittilä and Ivalo, two of the most
popular winter destinations in Finnish Lapland, with additional
daily non-stop flights. In addition, schedules for flights to
Lapland airports have been aligned for more convenient connections
and increased options for customers. Finnair’s direct flights to
Lapland from London Gatwick, Paris and Zurich will also continue
for the 2018 winter season.
Stuttgart and Lisbon, two new
destinations for Finnair starting on 23 April and 1 June
respectively, will continue during the winter season and become
year-round routes for Finnair. Stuttgart will be operated as a
daily flight and the Lisbon flight will be operated three times
per week. Finnair’s flight to
Nanjing, China is also continuing as a year-round route with two
weekly frequencies during the winter season.
Finnair is
adding a new daily overnight flight to Moscow, which will greatly
improve connections for Russian passengers travelling to Europe
and North America. Additional capacity is also being added for St.
Petersburg as the route will be operated with a larger jet aircraft. With this change, Finnair will be adding approximately
600 additional seats per week on the St. Petersburg route. Both Moscow and St. Petersburg will be operated with three daily
frequencies.
For the Baltic region, Finnair is also adding
a weekly frequency on Sundays for both Riga and Vilnius. Finnair
will operate 19 weekly flights to both destinations during the
2018-2019 winter season.
