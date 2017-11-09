Bombardier to Showcase airBaltic’s Newest Aircraft at Dubai Airshow 2017

Bombardier will celebrate the CS300’s first year in service by showcasing airBaltic’s newest aircraft at the 2017 Dubai Airshow between 12 - 16 November.

“We are very proud to bring a C Series in airBaltic’s livery at this year’s Dubai Airshow, and to celebrate alongside airBaltic the recent launch of the new route between Riga and Abu Dhabi with a CS300 aircraft,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We are thrilled to see our CS300 aircraft exceeding performance targets and opening up new opportunities for our operators.”

Bombardier will also present its latest forecast of growth for airlines in the Middle East region over the next 20 years.

“Middle East airline capacity continues to grow despite decreasing yields due to emergence of low-cost carriers in the region,” said Jean-Paul Boutibou, Vice President, Sales, Middle-East and Africa. “Right-sizing of the fleet will lead to market penetration and profitability in an increasingly competitive Middle East airline market, which will create an equivalent demand for efficient aircraft such as the C Series aircraft.”

Bombardier will also emphasize its presence at the airshow with a display of Q400 aircraft in the colours of Falcon Aviation, as well as a super-midsize Challenger 650 jet and an ultra-long range Global 6000 business aircraft.

See also: China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang, Senior Vice President.



See other recent news regarding: Bombardier, Dubai Air Show, CS300, airBaltic.