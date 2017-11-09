Bombardier to Showcase airBaltic’s Newest Aircraft at Dubai Airshow 2017

|
Bombardier will celebrate the CS300’s first year
in service by showcasing airBaltic’s newest aircraft at the 2017
Dubai Airshow between 12 - 16 November.
“We are very proud to bring a C Series in
airBaltic’s livery at this year’s Dubai Airshow, and to celebrate
alongside airBaltic the recent launch of the new route between
Riga and Abu Dhabi with a CS300 aircraft,” said Fred Cromer,
President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We are thrilled to see
our CS300 aircraft exceeding performance targets and opening up
new opportunities for our operators.”
Bombardier will also present its latest forecast
of growth for airlines in the Middle East region over the next 20
years.
“Middle East airline capacity continues to grow
despite decreasing yields due to emergence of low-cost carriers in
the region,” said Jean-Paul Boutibou, Vice President, Sales,
Middle-East and Africa. “Right-sizing of the fleet will lead to
market penetration and profitability in an increasingly
competitive Middle East airline market, which will create an
equivalent demand for efficient aircraft such as the C Series
aircraft.”
Bombardier will also
emphasize its presence at the airshow with a display of Q400
aircraft in the colours of Falcon Aviation, as well as a
super-midsize Challenger 650 jet and an ultra-long range
Global
6000 business aircraft.
