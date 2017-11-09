Boeing Signs Agreement for 300 Airplanes with
CASC
Boeing and China Aviation Suppliers Holding
Company (CASC) today signed an agreement for 300 airplanes during
a ceremony in Beijing.
The deal took place during the United States trade
mission to China, and was signed by Kevin McAllister, Boeing
Commercial Airplanes president and CEO, in the presence of US
President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping.
The agreement includes orders and commitments
for 300 Boeing single-aisle and twin-aisle airplanes. The
airplanes are valued at more than $37 billion at list prices.
"China is a valued customer and key partner, and we're proud
that Boeing airplanes will be a part of its fleet growth for years
to come," said McAllister. "Boeing and China have a strong history
of working together based on great mutual respect, and these orders build on that foundation."