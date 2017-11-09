Bangkok Airways and Qatar Airways in FFP Partnership

Members of Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus programme can now earn and redeem points on eligible Qatar Airways flights.

Similarly, Qatar Airways’ Qmiles members can now earn and redeem their miles when travelling on Bangkok Airways flights.

Mr. Jirapon Hirunrat, Vice president - Fleet and Network Management of Bangkok Airways, said, “We are pleased to add Qatar Airways as another partner for our FlyerBonus members to earn and redeem miles. Enhancing reciprocal reward benefits for our FlyerBonus members will enables us to deliver a seamless experience when flying domestically and internationally across the combined networks of Bangkok Airways and Qatar Airways. We believe that this partnership will bring significant benefits to passengers of both Airlines.”

The frequent flyer partnership is the second major cooperation between Bangkok Airways and Qatar Airways. The two airline entered into a codeshare agreement in May 2013.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ehab Amin said, “This reciprocal relationship between Privilege Club and FlyerBonus is a natural extension of the highly productive relationship that we have enjoyed with Bangkok Airways since our codeshare partnership began in May 2013. We are delighted to be able to extend the range of benefits available to our Privilege Club members, through our relationship with this trusted partner.”

