Bangkok Airways and Qatar Airways in FFP Partnership

Members of Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus programme
can now earn and redeem points on eligible Qatar Airways flights.
Similarly,
Qatar Airways’ Qmiles members can now earn and redeem their miles
when travelling on Bangkok Airways flights.
Mr. Jirapon Hirunrat, Vice president - Fleet and
Network Management of Bangkok Airways, said, “We are pleased to add Qatar
Airways as another partner for our FlyerBonus members to earn and
redeem miles. Enhancing reciprocal reward benefits for our
FlyerBonus members will enables us to deliver a seamless
experience when flying domestically and internationally across the
combined networks of Bangkok Airways and Qatar Airways. We believe
that this partnership will bring significant benefits to
passengers of both Airlines.”
The frequent flyer partnership is the second
major cooperation between Bangkok Airways and Qatar Airways. The
two airline entered into a codeshare agreement in May 2013.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ehab
Amin said, “This reciprocal relationship between Privilege Club
and FlyerBonus is a natural extension of the highly productive
relationship that we have enjoyed with Bangkok Airways since our
codeshare partnership began in May 2013. We are delighted to be
able to extend the range of benefits available to our Privilege
Club members, through our relationship with this trusted partner.”
