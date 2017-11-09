|
Airbus Corporate Jets will exhibit an
ACJ319 during the first four days of the Dubai Air Show, from
12-16 November.
The ACJ319 on display is
operated by Comlux on VVIP charters and is certificated to carry 19
passengers in enviable comfort. It features a cabin with a lounge
and two private rooms, each of which can be arranged to serve as
a lounge/office or bedroom.
“All business jets save time and
deliver convenience, but only Airbus corporate jets provide “best
in class” comfort, space and freedom and, what’s more, they have
similar operating costs to traditional business jets,” said Airbus
Chief Operating Officer, Customers, John Leahy. “And the new ACJneo
Family brings even more range to fly “your world above the
world’,“
The ACJ319 is the entry level into the
world’s most modern and comprehensive corporate jet family. Today,
this family ranges from the ACJ319neo, through the ACJ330neo to
the ACJ350 XWB and beyond, offering customers the comfort and
capacity that customers want, in the size that they need.
Flying eight passengers 6,750 nm/12,500 km or 15 hours, the
ACJ319neo will bring much of the world within nonstop range.
Complementing it is the ACJ320neo, which will fly 25 passengers
6,000 nm/11,100 km or 13 hours.
Deliveries of the ACJ320neo
begin at the end of 2018, while those of the ACJ319neo start in
the second quarter of 2019. Total orders stand at nine, comprising
three ACJ319neo and six ACJ320neo aircraft.
For customers that
want to transport more passengers and fly farther, Airbus VIP
widebodies offer a proven solution. The ACJ330neo
will fly 25 passengers 9,400 nm/17,400 km or 20 hours, while the
ACJ350XWB will fly them 10,800 nm/20,000 km or 22 hours.
Airbus
corporate jet customers benefit from a
worldwide support network that serves some 10,000 aircraft and
more than 500 customers and operators, plus services tailored to
their needs. These services include the “one call handles all”
corporate jet customer care centre (C4you), customised maintenance
programmes and the ACJ Service Centre Network.
More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in
service on every continent, including Antarctica.
