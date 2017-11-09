Airbnb to Invest $2 Million to Support Tourism Projects in Asia Pacific

|
At the APEC CEO Summit in Danang, Vietnam today, Airbnb
announced it will invest $2 million through 2020 to promote and
support innovative tourism projects throughout Asia-Pacific.
The fund will be available to
organizations, including destination marketing organizations,
NGOs, non-profit agencies and community social groups, in need of
financial support for innovative tourism projects.
“Airbnb is dedicated to empowering people and
communities through healthy tourism, and we have a long tradition
of supporting local projects in Asia-Pacific,” said Nathan Blecharczyk,
Airbnb Co-Founder, CSO and Chairman of China. “We’re
excited to continue these efforts and support APEC’s goal of
driving sustainable and inclusive tourism to Asia-Pacific
economies.”
New data shows that the Airbnb community boosted
APEC economies by $28 billion and supported 370,000 jobs across
116 APEC cities in 2016.
In the past 12 months, 55 million guest
arrivals to APEC member economies were made on Airbnb, while
Airbnb hosts in APEC member economies earned about $8 billion
during the same time period.
A comparison of Airbnb guest arrivals in 2016 to
overall Euromonitor-calculated arrivals that year shows Airbnb
already accounting for significant percentages of international arrivals
in a number of APEC economies.
In terms of international travelers
in 2016, Airbnb accounted for at least 5% of all arrivals at six
APEC member economies: the US (5%), Canada (6%), Chinese Taipei
(8%), Australia (11%), New Zealand (14%), and Japan (15%).
APEC member economies that have seen at least
100% year-on-year growth in inbound guest arrivals on Airbnb
include: Korea (104%), 2018 APEC Leaders’ Summit host Papua New
Guinea (110%), Philippines (133%), 2017 APEC Leaders’ Summit host
Vietnam (154%), Brunei (170%), Mexico (175%), Malaysia (179%),
2019 APEC Leaders’ Summit host Chile (195%), and China (268%).
Airbnb’s latest economic data report, “Airbnb
and APEC: Closing tourism gaps with healthy travel”, can be
downloaded in .pdf form
here.
