Thu, 9 Nov 2017
Airbnb to Invest $2 Million to Support Tourism Projects in Asia Pacific

At the APEC CEO Summit in Danang, Vietnam today, Airbnb announced it will invest $2 million through 2020 to promote and support innovative tourism projects throughout Asia-Pacific.

 The fund will be available to organizations, including destination marketing organizations, NGOs, non-profit agencies and community social groups, in need of financial support for innovative tourism projects.

“Airbnb is dedicated to empowering people and communities through healthy tourism, and we have a long tradition of supporting local projects in Asia-Pacific,” said Nathan Blecharczyk, Airbnb Co-Founder, CSO and Chairman of China. “We’re excited to continue these efforts and support APEC’s goal of driving sustainable and inclusive tourism to Asia-Pacific economies.”

Looking at the most popular travel routes between APEC member economies spotlights how Airbnb is facilitating travel amongst the organization’s Asia cohort. For example, the five most-traveled intra-APEC routes on Airbnb all include Japanese destinations, while Seoul figures in four of the top 10 and Hong Kong in three. Click to enlarge.

New data shows that the Airbnb community boosted APEC economies by $28 billion and supported 370,000 jobs across 116 APEC cities in 2016.

 In the past 12 months, 55 million guest arrivals to APEC member economies were made on Airbnb, while Airbnb hosts in APEC member economies earned about $8 billion during the same time period.

A comparison of Airbnb guest arrivals in 2016 to overall Euromonitor-calculated arrivals that year shows Airbnb already accounting for significant percentages of international arrivals in a number of APEC economies.

 In terms of international travelers in 2016, Airbnb accounted for at least 5% of all arrivals at six APEC member economies: the US (5%), Canada (6%), Chinese Taipei (8%), Australia (11%), New Zealand (14%), and Japan (15%).

APEC member economies that have seen at least 100% year-on-year growth in inbound guest arrivals on Airbnb include: Korea (104%), 2018 APEC Leaders’ Summit host Papua New Guinea (110%), Philippines (133%), 2017 APEC Leaders’ Summit host Vietnam (154%), Brunei (170%), Mexico (175%), Malaysia (179%), 2019 APEC Leaders’ Summit host Chile (195%), and China (268%).

Airbnb’s latest economic data report, “Airbnb and APEC: Closing tourism gaps with healthy travel”, can be downloaded in .pdf form here.

