Marriott Signs W Hotel in Rome, Italy

Marriott has unveiled plans to open a W hotel in Rome,
Italy.
W Rome, scheduled to open in 2021, will
be developed by Omnam Group through a real estate fund managed by Kryalos SGR.
Situated near the
famous Spanish Steps and the fashionable boutiques of Via Condotti,
the 159-room W Rome will feature a bar with city views, two
restaurants, over 120 square meters of meeting/event
space, a gym and a spa.
The hotel will span two adjacent 19th
century properties on Via Liguria. Originally intended for
residential use, the commanding buildings previously operated as a
hotel, as well as offices for government ministries and private
companies.
The structures will be carefully renovated and
re-imagined to refresh the historic elements, while infusing the W
brand’s design philosophy.
David Zisser, Founder and CEO of Omnam Group,
said, “The combination of the
central location and beauty of this historic building, together
with the distinct personality and cutting-edge style of the brand,
presents a prime opportunity to provide a new luxury hotel
experience in Rome.”
W Hotels currently has a worldwide portfolio of more than 50 properties
and is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020.
