Marriott Signs W Hotel in Rome, Italy

Marriott has unveiled plans to open a W hotel in Rome, Italy.

W Rome, scheduled to open in 2021, will be developed by Omnam Group through a real estate fund managed by Kryalos SGR.

Situated near the famous Spanish Steps and the fashionable boutiques of Via Condotti, the 159-room W Rome will feature a bar with city views, two restaurants, over 120 square meters of meeting/event space, a gym and a spa.

The hotel will span two adjacent 19th century properties on Via Liguria. Originally intended for residential use, the commanding buildings previously operated as a hotel, as well as offices for government ministries and private companies.

The structures will be carefully renovated and re-imagined to refresh the historic elements, while infusing the W brand’s design philosophy.

David Zisser, Founder and CEO of Omnam Group, said, “The combination of the central location and beauty of this historic building, together with the distinct personality and cutting-edge style of the brand, presents a prime opportunity to provide a new luxury hotel experience in Rome.”

W Hotels currently has a worldwide portfolio of more than 50 properties and is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020.



