Qatar Airways Cargo Takes Delivery of 13th Boeing 777 Freighter

Qatar Airways Cargo has taken delivery of its thirteenth Boeing 777 freighter.

Continuing its trajectory of rapid growth and expansion, the world’s third largest international cargo carrier’s fleet now includes 22 freighters, comprising eight Airbus A330F, 13 Boeing 777F and one Boeing 747-8F.

Qatar Airways Chief Officer Cargo, Mr. Ulrich Ogiermann, said, “We are excited to take delivery of the newest freighter just days after our first Boeing 747-8F nose loader freighter joined the fleet, and at a time when we are increasing our capacity and frequencies as part of our network expansion strategy. The new freighters will be deployed on long haul routes in scheduled services and will further boost QR Charter services, allowing us to provide bespoke air charter services for various industries, including the industrial and oil and gas sectors.”

Qatar Airways Cargo received delivery of its first Boeing 777 freighter in 2010, and today the cargo carrier operates a fleet of 13 Boeing 777 freighters on long-haul routes to the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and select destinations in Africa.

With a payload capacity of more than 100 metric tonnes, the Boeing 777F is capable of flying 9,070 km.

