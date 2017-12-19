Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to St. Petersburg, Russia

|
Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to launch
flights to St. Petersburg, Russia later this year, doubling the
Russian routes operated by the airline.
The new daily service, which starts on 19
December 2017, will operate between Doha and St. Petersburg with
Airbus A320 aircraft offering 12 flatbed seats in Business Class and
120 seats in Economy Class.
Qatar Airways
Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said,
“St. Petersburg is a very welcome addition to the Qatar Airways
route map, and clearly shows the importance of the Russian market
to us. There is enormous potential for extending our reach in
Russia, thanks to its huge population and economic significance.
It also offers a truly unique experience for visitors, especially
to St. Petersburg, with its incredible Imperial history as the
former Russian capital.”
Qatar Airways first started
flying to Russia in 2004, and now, 13 years later, the airline
offers three daily flights between Doha and Moscow’s Domodedovo
International Airport (DME).
The new daily service to St. Petersburg will
operate as follows:
Doha (DOH) to St. Petersburg (LED) QR279 departs 07:30 arrives
13:50 (Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat)
St. Petersburg (LED) to Doha
(DOH) QR280 departs 17:25 arrives 23:30 (Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat)
Doha (DOH) to St. Petersburg (LED) QR281 departs 15:55
arrives 22:10 (Wed, Fri, Sun)
St. Petersburg (LED) to Doha
(DOH) QR282 departs 23:15 arrives 05:20 (+1) (Wed, Fri, Sun)
See other recent
news regarding:
Qatar Airways,
Doha,
Qatar,
St. Petersburg,
Russia.