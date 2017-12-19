Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to St. Petersburg, Russia

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to launch flights to St. Petersburg, Russia later this year, doubling the Russian routes operated by the airline.

The new daily service, which starts on 19 December 2017, will operate between Doha and St. Petersburg with Airbus A320 aircraft offering 12 flatbed seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “St. Petersburg is a very welcome addition to the Qatar Airways route map, and clearly shows the importance of the Russian market to us. There is enormous potential for extending our reach in Russia, thanks to its huge population and economic significance. It also offers a truly unique experience for visitors, especially to St. Petersburg, with its incredible Imperial history as the former Russian capital.”

Qatar Airways first started flying to Russia in 2004, and now, 13 years later, the airline offers three daily flights between Doha and Moscow’s Domodedovo International Airport (DME).

The new daily service to St. Petersburg will operate as follows:

Doha (DOH) to St. Petersburg (LED) QR279 departs 07:30 arrives 13:50 (Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat)

St. Petersburg (LED) to Doha (DOH) QR280 departs 17:25 arrives 23:30 (Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat)

Doha (DOH) to St. Petersburg (LED) QR281 departs 15:55 arrives 22:10 (Wed, Fri, Sun)

St. Petersburg (LED) to Doha (DOH) QR282 departs 23:15 arrives 05:20 (+1) (Wed, Fri, Sun)



